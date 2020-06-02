Former Texas A&M volleyball All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora made the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 primary ballot announced Tuesday.
Sykora played at A&M from 1995-98, earning All-America honors twice as an outside hitter. She also played basketball for the Aggies and ran track her freshman season, winning the Southwest Conference heptathlon.
Sykora then played with the U.S. women’s national volleyball team for 15 years, becoming one of the first to play the libero position for Team USA. She was named the best passer at the 2000 Summer Olympics, the best defender at the 2004 Olympics and helped the U.S. to the silver medal in the 2008 Olympics. Sykora, who recently retired, also played 12 years professionally overseas.
Brenham’s Cecil Cooper, who played major league baseball for 17 years, made the TSHOF’s 12-person veteran ballot. Cooper batted .298 with 241 home runs and 1,125 runs batted in. The five-time All-Star played with Boston from 1971-76 and with Milwaukee from 1977-87. The former first baseman managed the Houston Astros from 2007-09, going 171-170.
Cooper played his three years in high school at all-black Pickard before transferring to integrated Brenham for his senior season.
Joining Sykora on the 20-person primary ballot are Huntsville’s Joe Beaver; an eight-time national rodeo champion; world-record track holder Leroy Burrell; Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban; former Texas and Cleveland Browns place-kicker Phil Dawson; former Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Donald Driver; former Texas women’s basketball player Kamie Ethridge; former Texas and NFL running back Priest Holmes; former Texas and NFL safety Michael Huff; Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones; former Texas and Kansas City linebacker Derrick Johnson; retired Canyon girls basketball coach Joe Lombard; former Texas and current NFL quarterback Colt McCoy; former Houston Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt; former gymnast Carly Patterson; former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware; former Texas Tech wide receiver Wes Welker; former Texas softball pitcher Christa Williams; former Baylor women’s basketball player Sophia Young; and former Dallas Stars defenseman Sergei Zubov.
Joining Cooper on the veteran ballot are former long jumper Bob Beamon; former Houston Oiler Robert Brazile; former Houston Astros outfielder Jose Cruz; former Texas track athlete and football player Johnny “Lam” Jones; former Texas and major league baseball player Keith Moreland; former Houston Oiler receiver Mike Renfro; former NFL running back Johnny Roland; former Texas Tech defensive back Tracy Saul; former Texas women’s basketball player Annette Smith-Knight; former Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball player Rosie Walker; and former Dallas Cowboys safety Charlie Waters.
The 2021 class will be inducted early next year. The 2020 class had its induction ceremony in March postponed by the coronavirus and will be inducted this fall. That group includes former A&M punter Shane Lechler, Texas Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter, soccer player Clint Dempsey, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, track Olympian Francie Larrieu Smith and former Louisiana Tech women’s basketball player Teresa Weatherspoon.
