Texas A&M forward Yavuz Gultekin, who entered the transfer portal Monday, will transfer to San Diego. He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
“I am so excited to be a Torero and cannot wait to begin the next chapter of my career,” Gultekin said.
San Diego went 9-23 this season, including 2-14 in the West Coast Conference for ninth place, a game ahead of Portland in the 10-team league.
Gultekin averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 24 games as a freshman.
