Texas A&M junior Zach DeLoach receives high-fives as he walks to the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning against New Mexico State on Sunday at Blue Bell Park. DeLoach had five runs batted in to help A&M to a 16-2 win and weekend sweep.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Texas A&M's Asa Lacy pitches against Miami (Ohio) at Blue Bell Park on Friday.
Texas A&M juniors Zach DeLoach and Asa Lacy made Collegiate Baseball’s All-America first team Tuesday. Two-time selection Lacy ranked fifth in strikeouts in the country and seventh in strikeouts per inning with a 3-0 record in 2020 on the mound.
DeLoach had 17 RBIs, six home runs and a .421 batting average. The Aggies outfielder also ranked third in the nation in runs (25) and ranked 19th in home runs. A&M was the lone team to have a pair of first-team players.
