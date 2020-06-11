Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
DeLoach was chosen with the 43rd overall pick, which has a signing bonus slot value of $1.7 million.
The center fielder got off to a hot start in 2020, batting .462 with six home runs, three doubles, 14 walks and six stolen bases before the season was canceled March 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeLoach finished his career at A&M with a .251 batting average, seven home runs, 16 doubles, six triples and 73 runs scored.
