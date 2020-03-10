SPRING — Bryan’s Texas Aces 12U baseball team began their spring season with a 4-0 sweep of the Gold Glove Elite Classic in Spring this past weekend.
The Aces outscored their opponents 48-9, hitting four home runs, four triples and 16 doubles, and their pitchers recorded 30 strikeouts. Their overall season record is 22-3-3.
