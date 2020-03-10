Texas Aces

Members of the Texas Aces are (top row, from left) Colman Henton, J-Money Holder, Landen Ramos, Jake Boggan, Dawson Keim and Austin Isom, (bottom row, from left) Jayden Potter, Ryder Ridgeway, Jacob Navarro, Jorydn Morales and Cameron Liotta.

 Special to The Eagle

SPRING — Bryan’s Texas Aces 12U baseball team began their spring season with a 4-0 sweep of the Gold Glove Elite Classic in Spring this past weekend.

The Aces outscored their opponents 48-9, hitting four home runs, four triples and 16 doubles, and their pitchers recorded 30 strikeouts. Their overall season record is 22-3-3.

