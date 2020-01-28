The Texas MS 150 will have a meeting for riders and volunteers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pebble Creek Country Club. The 150-mile event on May 2-3 is looking for 300 volunteers from Bryan-College Station.
Cyclists can start in either Houston or Austin and ride to La Grange on the first day. The group rides to College Station on the second day.
The race raises money to fight multiple sclerosis.
