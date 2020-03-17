The Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 outbreak according to the organization’s website.
Cooper Jones, president and CEO of the Waco-based Hall of Fame, said in the statement that a new date for the ceremony will be determined later out of concern for the amount of guests and inductees that travel to the event.
Former Texas A&M and NFL punter Shane Lechler is among the seven-member class of 2020. Joining Lechler for induction will be former US Men’s National Team star Clint Dempsey, former Baylor and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter, Pineland native and former New York Liberty star Teresa Weatherspoon, former Texas Ranger third baseman Adrian Beltre and five-time Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith.
