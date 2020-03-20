The Texas State 7-on-7 tournament remains scheduled for June 25-26 at Veterans Park, but the organization said on its website Friday that they are monitoring the coronavirus.
“When it becomes necessary to make adjustments we will convey those plans through our website and social media,” the organization said.
The state qualifying tournament in Frisco for April 25 was canceled. It was a Division I qualifier. The next Division I qualifier is May 16 in Arlington. A&M Consolidated is scheduled to host a Division I qualifier June 5. The organization’s next qualifier is May 9, a Division II event in Lorena.
“For now, it is best to all sit tight and be diligent and attentive to guidelines set forth by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization], government officials and the UIL,” the organization said.
The group said “without a doubt” it would see what the UIL does and then align itself with those plans.
“This could mean rescheduling or even cancellation but, for now, there is no reason to make any such decisions,” the organization said.
The UIL earlier this week extended its suspension of all activities until May 4.
The 7-on-7 organization said there’s clearly “much larger issues out there than 7-on-7” but coaches, parents and players had questions as they plan their summer.
Even with the cancellation of the Frisco tournament there are 27 qualifiers schedule in Division I, 21 in Division 2 and 16 in Division 3, including one in Lexington on May 30.
The state 7-on-7 tournament has been held annually in College Station since 1998 except 2013 when it was held in Leander. The event started as a 32-team, one-division tournament and has grown into a 128-team, three-division tournament.
A&M Consolidated won the Division I title last year, beating Southlake Carroll, 37-31. Sunnyvale beat Sunnyvale 34-27 for the Division II title and Poth beat Crane 27-19 for the Division I title.
