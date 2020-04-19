The Texas State 7-on-7 Championships at Veterans Park on June 25-27 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s executive director, Doug Stephens, told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday.
The decision comes on the heels of the University Interscholastic League canceling the remainder of spring sports including state championships. That came Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
A&M Consolidated won the tournament’s Division I bracket in 2019, and College Station claimed the title in 2018.
