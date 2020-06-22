A state 7-on-7 football tournament called "The Battle For Texas" scheduled to be held June 30 to July 3 at Veterans Park has been canceled.
Event organizers TruXposur LLC and Championship 7v7 called off the event Monday afternoon. All registered teams will be fully refunded.
The event was a replacement for the annual Texas State 7-on-7 Championships, which were canceled in mid-April due to COVID-19. The revised tournament was set to feature 80 school-based teams from Class 5A-6A and 40 teams in Class 3A-4A and Class A-2A.
The replacement tournament was not supported by the State 7-on-7 Association.
“With the continued push back from the State 7on7 Board to many who were interested in participating from coaches to referees, we have decided to cancel,” event organizers wrote in a statement.
“We are very disappointed that this opportunity has been taken away from the players who want to compete and high school teams who want to improve for fall,” the organizers added. “We wish everyone a great summer and an even better fall football season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.