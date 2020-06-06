First Team
Hunter Dobbins
Pitcher, Rudder, Class of 2018
A two-time All-Brazos Valley selection, Dobbins succeeded both on and off the mound. He was named the District 18-5A MVP and a THSBCA all-star after closing out his high school career hitting .542 with 31 RBIs and 17 stolen bases along with a 9-1 pitching record and 104 strikeouts as a senior. Now a sophomore at Texas Tech, Dobbins has pitched 40 1/3 innings with 44 strikeouts and a 3.35 ERA for the Red Raiders
Zach Brashear
Pitcher, Cameron Yoe, Class of 2011
The MVP of Cameron’s Class 2A state championship team in 2011, Brashear capped off his senior season with a 12-2 record, 1.20 ERA and 135 strikeouts. He also batted .500 with 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Brashear went to Temple College in 2012 before transferring to Texas A&M and pitching eight innings as a reliever for the Aggies in 2013.
Matt Rudis
Pitcher, Madisonville, Class of 2018
Rudis was a four-time letterwinner for Madisonville and helped lead the Mustangs to their first regional quarterfinal appearance during his senior year, when he was named the District 18-4A co-MVP. During his freshman year at TCU, Rudis made nine appearances and held opponents scoreless in five of them, tallying 14 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings and making the Big 12 Conference’s Academic All-Rookie Team in 2019.
MacGregor Hines
Pitcher, College Station, Class of 2015
A two-time All-Brazos Valley selection, Hines helped the Cougars win the Class 3A state championship in 2014 with an 8-4 record, 84 strikeouts and 1.27 ERA as a junior. Now a redshirt senior at Dallas Baptist, Hines has a 4.03 ERA in 87 innings with 118 strikeouts and a .249 batting average for the Patriots. He also had stints at Florida and San Jacinto College.
Willy Amador
Pitcher, Bryan, Class of 2014
A two-year starter for the Vikings, Amador made a splash during his senior season by throwing a no-hitter and one-hitter among three shutouts and six complete games. Overall that season he went 7-2 with 100 strikeouts. During four years as a reliever at Rice, he pitched 153 2/3 innings with 116 strikeouts and a 5.68 ERA.
Ryan Newman
Catcher, Brenham, Class of 2015
Newman made two All-Brazos Valley teams and ended his run with the Cubs with a .421 batting average and 23 runs scored as a senior. Newman continued his success at the plate as a designated hitter and first baseman for Texas State, where he hit .259 with 25 home runs, 115 RBIs and 109 runs.
Andrew Brown
First base, A&M Consolidated, Class of 2011
Brown knocked it out of the park more than once for the Tigers during his two years as a starter. He hit .333 with 27 RBIs and six home runs as a junior and finished his senior season hitting .470 with a .880 slugging percentage and seven home runs. Brown also played for Texas A&M for one season.
Teddy Hoffman
Second base, Brenham, Class of 2014
A two-year starter for Brenham, Hoffman hit .427 with eight home runs as a senior and earned a spot on the all-state first team as a utility player. Hoffman played for Texas State for three seasons before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2017 as a 15th-round pick. In his two years in the minors, Hoffman played in 74 games and hit nine home runs with a .202 batting average.
Tanner Luna
Shortstop, Caldwell, Class of 2014
Luna made the All-Brazos Valley team twice and signed with North Central Texas College as an outfielder and pitcher before transferring to Houston Baptists after two seasons. At HBU, Luna had six appearances as a relief pitcher.
Kyle Danford
Third base, Rudder, Class of 2011
Danford hit .586 with 36 RBIs in 2010 and .455 in 2011, including a .513 average in district play. He played for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders for his final two years in college and had a .281 batting average, 67 RBIs and a fielding percentage of .962.
Chance Bolcerek
Outfield, Brenham, Class of 2011
Bolcerek set Brenham’s hitting records in career batting average (.458), hits (169), doubles (46) and RBIs (135), while helping lead the Cubs to the Class 4A state championship and being crowned the District 18-4A MVP in 2010. He signed with Texas A&M and was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2012 after hitting .289 with seven RBIs and 18 runs.
Ryan Johnson
Outfield, College Station, Class of 2015
A two-time all-state selection and three-time All-Brazos Valley pick, Johnson helped College Station win the Class 3A state championship in 2014, hitting .380 with six home runs and 50 RBIs. In 2015, he hit .343 while driving in 30 runs as a senior. Johnson played at TCU and San Jacinto before transferring to Kentucky and tallying 30 runs, 20 RBIs and a .242 batting average for the Wildcats.
Ford Moore
Outfield, A&M Consolidated, Class of 2012
Moore led Consol at multiple positions with a .449 batting average as the leadoff hitter in 2011, while going undefeated on the mound with a 2.12 ERA. He was a key piece of the Tigers’ state tournament team in 2012. He signed with Sam Houston State.
Jaxton McNair
Utility, Brazos Christian, Class of 2012
As a junior, McNair earned his third straight district MVP after filling in at multiple areas for the Eagles. He hit .700 with eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 27 stolen bases that season before signing with Texas A&M in 2012.
Dylan Bohnert
Designated Hitter, Anderson-Shiro, Class of 2016
Bohnert led Anderson-Shiro both on the mound and at the plate, compiling a 7-0 record with a 1.21 ERA and 68 strikeouts and earning District 26-2A pitcher of the year honors in 2015 before switching to third base in 2016 and becoming the unanimous 26-2A MVP with a .703 batting average. Bohnert signed with Blinn as a right-handed pitcher and infielder.
Second Team
Ty Culbreth
Pitcher, Bryan, Class of 2012
Culbreth was Bryan’s ace as a senior, leading the Vikings to the Class 5A regional finals. He went 9-2 (0.50 ERA) with three saves and 124 strikeouts that season. In college, he played at Texas and finished his career with a 14-9 record and earned second team All-Big 12 honors as a senior. Culbreth was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He played for the Rockies’ Double-A Hartford Yard Goats last season.
Landon Miner
Pitcher, Bryan, Class of 2016
Miner was a four-time first-team all-district pitcher for the Vikings. As a senior he threw eight complete games. He also played at Texas A&M as a key reliever but stepped away from the game after his sophomore season.
Riley Ferrell
Pitcher, A&M Consolidated, Class of 2012
Ferrell was the Tigers’ co-MVP during their run to the state title game in 2012, pitching and playing first base. He played at TCU and was a key reliever for the Horned Frogs, earning All-America honors as a sophomore and junior. He was drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft and played for the Astros’ Triple-A Round Rock Express last season.
Ty Schlottmann
Pitcher, Brenham, Class of 2011
Schlottmann won a state championship with the Cubs as a junior in 2010 and led Brenham back to Round Rock in 2011 for a state semifinal appearance. He went 11-3 with 124 strikeouts and 10 complete games as a senior. He pitched at Texas A&M as a reliever.
Blaine Suehs
Pitcher, Caldwell, Class of 2014
Suehs was Caldwell’s ace as an upperclassman, leading the Hornets to a district championship in 2013. As a senior, he went 5-0 with a 1.24 ERA. He started his college career at Louisiana-Lafayette, transferred to Blinn and ended at Lamar.
Baylor Rowlett
Catcher, College Station, Class of 2015
Rowlett was one of the Cougars’ top hitters and an original member of the program. During College Station’s state championship season in 2014, he hit .455 with eight home runs. He began his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Temple College and San Jacinto.
Garrett Kunetka
First base, Burton, Class of 2015
Kunetka boasted a powerful bat for Burton, earning district offensive MVP honors as a junior and senior after hitting over .500 in both seasons.
Jaxxon Grisham
Second base, College Station, Class of 2015
Grisham was a key cog at the plate and in the middle of the infield for the Cougars. He also played several positions at Sam Houston State.
Cash Callahan
Shortstop, Burton, Class of 2020
Callahan earned District 26-2A MVP honors as a sophomore and junior. His senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Callahan will continue his baseball career at Blinn.
Jeramey Johnson
Third base, Rudder, Class of 2015
Johnson made all-state at third base for the Rangers as a senior, batting .460 in a District 18-5A MVP campaign as he helped Rudder reach the playoffs for the first time.
Sammy Blair
Outfield, Navasota, Class of 2016
Blair was named District 21-4A’s co-MVP as a senior in 2016. He played one season at Arkansas before transferring to Blinn. Blair died from injuries in an ATV accident in December 2018 at age 21.
Krey Bratsen
Outfield, Bryan, Class of 2010
Bratsen played just one high school season in the 2010s, but it was a strong one. He batted .400 and was a perfect 23 for 23 on stolen base attempts. Bratsen stayed in town for college and was a four-year starter for Texas A&M in the outfield.
Thomas Rinn
Outfield, Cameron Yoe, Class of 2011
Rinn helped lead Cameron to the 2011 Class 2A state championship, batting .485 with eight home runs and 62 RBIs while going 11-1 on the mound, including earning the victory in the state title game.
Cooper Kay
Utility, Brazos Christian, Class of 2018
Kay helped lead Brazos Christian to a pair of TAPPS Division IV state tournament appearances. He is currently a student manager for the Texas A&M baseball team.
Colton Adams
Designated hitter, Centerville, Class of 2019
The two-time All-Brazos Valley selection was a monster at the plate, hitting .550 as a senior to earn District 21-2A offensive MVP honors.
