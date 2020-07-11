Player of the Decade
Allison Vaughan
Setter, Rudder, 2017
Vaughan was a four-year letterwinner for Rudder and a four-time All-Brazos Valley first-team selection. As a setter and outside hitter, Vaughan had 3,322 assists, 1,083 kills and 783 digs while earning District 18-4A’s newcomer of the year in 2013 and becoming a three-time team most valuable player. She helped lead Rudder to consecutive regional tournament appearances in 2014 and 2015 and an area championship in her final season. Aside from her efforts on the court, Vaughan made the academic all-district and all-state teams all four years.
Vaughan’s talent pushed her to the top of The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade High School Volleyball Team as its player of the decade.
Coach of the Decade
Jamie McDougald: Iola Lady Bulldogs
A former back-to-back All-Brazos Valley coach of the year, McDougald added an impressive chapter to her resume in 2015 and 2016 by leading the Lady Bulldogs to consecutive state championship titles. In the last decade, McDougald coached Iola to five state tournaments, making it past the area round in the remaining seasons.
McDougald and Co., almost made it three straight titles by returning to the state tournament in 2017, losing to top-ranked Crawford in the championship match. The Lady Bulldogs were an impressive 38-2. Iola also made it the regional semifinals and finals in 2018 and ‘19, respectively. Two of McDougald’s best players, Amanda Gooch and Tatum Nevill, are on the All-Decade team.
Team of the Decade
Iola: 2015, 2016
Many teams have gone deep into the playoffs in the last decade, but Iola’s back-to-back state titles in 2015 and ‘16, were accomplished with relatively young players. In 2015, the Lady Bulldogs went 43-1, winning the program’s first state title with a 3-1 win over Windthorst (36-7). Iola was led by sophomore outside hitters and all-tournament picks, Landry Wagner and Shelby McKnight. Wagner had 31 kills and McKnight added 26 kills. Fellow sophomores, Jessika Fairbanks, Maggie Webb and Allie Johnson rounded out the Lady Bulldogs’ firepower and then helped the 2016 team win another title.
With five returning players, Iola closed out the season with a 41-1 record by beating Archer City (37-7) in four sets. Iola’s only loss came against Class 5A New Caney Porter less than a month into the season. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t see the loss column for the rest of the season, including 12-0 in 22-2A.
Here is The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley All-Decade Volleyball Teams with players’ graduation year and position. Abbreviations are TGCA-Texas Girls Coaches Association; TSWA-Texas Sports Writers Association; MVP-most valuable player.
FIRST TEAM:
Amanda Gooch
Iola, Outside hitter, 2015
A four-year letterwinner for Iola and four-time All-BV selection, Gooch helped lead the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with her powerful arm. Gooch had 450 kills during her sophomore year and topped it in her final two years with 1,706 more. She went to Sam Houston State and finished with 418 kills, 97 digs and 148 block assists.
Susan “Coco” Gillett
Bryan, Outside hitter, 2020
Gillett set five individual school records with 2,035 kills, 145 blocks, 146 aces and 1,194 digs in four seasons. The Stephen F. Austin signee was the District 14-6A most valuable player and attacker of the year in 2018 and ‘19. Gillett also made the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches 6A team and the All-Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association’s 6A team.
Shelby Ray
Lexington, Outside hitter, 2021
Ray is a consistent hitter for the Lady Eagles and helped lead them to a state semifinal appearance last season as a junior. She led the Brazos Valley two years in a row in kills with 691 and 706 kills, respectively, and earned two District 19-3A co-offensive player of the year awards.
Sydney Stolz
Brazos Christian, Middle blocker, 2015
Representing TAPPS, Stolz was a four-time, all-state player and was a major part in Brazos Christian’s third state title in 2014 with 542 kills, 81 blocks, 324 digs and 95 aces. Stolz played for Mary-Hardin Baylor for three years and had 186 kills in 119 sets.
Tatum Nevill
Iola, Middle blocker, 2020
Nevill rarely saw the bench while at Iola and ended her senior year with a District 22-2A co-MVP award after 537 kills, a .335 hitting percentage and a 95.6 serving percentage. Nevill signed with her twin sister, Taylor, to play at Trinity Valley Community College in the fall.
Megan Vaughan
Bryan, Setter 2021
Megan continues to build an impressive resume at Bryan. She had 1,000 assists, 218 digs and 143 kills for the 2019 season. The junior, who is the younger sister of Allison Vaughan, the Brazos Valley’s player of the decade, was also named Region II District 14 setter of the year for the second consecutive year this past season.
Hannah Eike
Bryan, Setter, 2017
Eike took on many roles for the Lady Vikings and helped them to the state playoffs in 2015 with 505 assists and 392 kills. Eike upped the ante as a senior with 1,192 assists, 118 kills and 237 digs. She had 65 assists in one match.
Darby Hughes
Franklin, Libero, 2017
A two-time All-BV selection, Hughes was a weapon for Franklin’s defense. After finishing her high school career with 2,690 digs, Hughes played for Ranger College for two years and had 1,075 digs, while averaging 5.32 digs per set.
Emily Edwards
A&M Consolidated, All-around, 2019
Edwards was a dynamic player for A&M Consolidated’s offense as both a setter and right-side hitter. In 2017, she had 1,177 assists and a .438 hitting percentage. She helped the Lady Tigers to a 12-0 run to a District 18-5A championship before closing out her high school career with two consecutive district most valuable player awards and a spot on the TGCA 5A all-state team. Edwards just finished her freshman season at the University of Houston with 23 assists in seven sets played.
SECOND TEAM:
Thelma Flores
Leon, Outside hitter, 2014
Flores was a two-time All-BV selection along with being a three-time district and the state championship most valuable player in 2012. Flores helped lead the Lady Cougars to the state tournament twice, along with earning all-state TGCA honors and was the TSWA 1A player of the year in 2012. She went on to play for Hill Junior College for two years before transferring to Dallas Baptist.
Abby Royall
Caldwell, Outside hitter, 2016
While Royall was a three-time All-BV selection for her hitting abilities, she contributed both offensively and defensively. Royall had 1,528 kills, 125 aces and 1,204 digs in her career, while helping Caldwell to consecutive regional semifinals. She played for Temple College for a season, getting 179 kills and 239 digs.
Kyndal Coufal
Burton, Outside hitter, 2020
Coufal dominated Burton’s stats and helped lead the team to the regional finals in 2018 as a junior. She was also named district most valuable player and TGCA 2A all-state team that year and then in her senior year improved all her statistics. She will play for Blinn this fall.
Hayley Cmajdalka
A&M Consolidated, Middle blocker, 2013
A two-time All-BV selection, Cmajdalka was named first team all-state by TGCA and District 14-5A offensive player of the year, while ranking up 533 kills and 97 blocks in 2012. Cmajdalka competed at Connecticut for four years and finished with 409 kills and 142 block assists.
Mary Pettibon
College Station, Middle blocker, 2016
Pettibon controlled the middle for the Lady Cougars. During her sophomore year, she was District 18-3A’s newcomer of the year with 296 kills and 97 blocks, leading College Station made to the state semifinals. Pettibon also made the All-BV team her junior year after having 218 kills, 128 blocks, 201 digs and 86 assists.
Jordyn Slocum
A&M Consolidated, Setter, 2013
The 5-foot 10 middle blocker turned setter had a successful senior year with the Lady Tigers, ending her volleyball career with 1,347 assists. She was the District 14-5A setter of the year and earned first team TGCA all-state honors.
Allison Alford
Caldwell, Setter, 2012
Alford made the All-BV first-team at the start of the decade for her leadership on Caldwell’s offense that translated into her having 1,200 assists, 120 aces and 420 digs.
Sharon Coulter
Leon, Libero, 2011
Coulter closed out her time in Leon with 886 digs. She was the District 14-2A defensive player of the year and was known as one of the best defensive players under former head coach Jason Evans.
MacKenzie Mordecai
Centerville, All-around, 2019
A two-time District 22-2A MVP and All-BV selection, Mordecai did many things for the Lady Tigers, playing setter, outside hitter and middle blocker. In Mordecai’s final two years she had 1,062 kills, 752 assists and 183 blocks, while making two consecutive 2A TGCA all-state teams. In her first year at Hesston College, Mordecai racked up 151 kills, 224 digs and 361 assists in 84 sets played.
