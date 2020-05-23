FIRST TEAM
Mel Dumezich (2010-13)
PITCHER
Dumezich was a three-time All-American, earning second-team honors in 2011 and third-team honors in ’12 and ’13. She went 104-36 in the circle with a 2.22 ERA and 936 strikeouts in 901 2/3 innings. Her victories rank third most in school history. She’s also third in innings pitched and strikeouts and 10th in ERA. At the plate, she hit 48 home runs (fourth), drew 104 walks (fifth) and drove in 147 runs (10th).
Megan May (2010-13)
CATCHER
May ranks first in school history in home runs (69) and slugging percentage (.748). She’s also second in RBIs (189) and walks (168) and batted .323 over her career. She earned second-team All-America honors in 2010 with an unbelievable freshman season when she batted .405 with 24 homers, 62 RBIs and a .945 slugging percentage. After the season she was involved in a head-on car crash that flipped her car four times. She recovered to hit at least 14 homers in each of her last three seasons despite undergoing multiple surgeries because of the accident and other injuries.
Tori Vidales
(2015-18)
First baseman
Vidales earned third-team All-America honors in 2016 and second-team honors in ’18. She’s the school-record holder for runs (198) and RBIs (219). Her 65 home runs rank second, and she’s third in walks (164) and slugging percentage (.694) and tied for sixth in batting average (.355). She hit at least 14 homers in each season.
Natalie Villarreal (2008-12)
Second baseman
Villarreal, a rare left-handed middle infielder, was the Big 12 Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2009 and ’11. She batted .301 for her career with power, hitting 45 doubles (sixth in school history) and 19 homers and driving in 111 runs. She scored 156 runs to rank sixth in school history and her 334 total bases is 10th. She batted .333 as a sophomore in 2009 to lead the team but missed the 2010 season because she was academically ineligible. She didn’t show any rust when she returned, hitting .335 as a junior — second best on the team. She played in 233 games, all starts.
Kristen Cuyos (2015-18)
Shortstop
The four-year starter had range, power and durability. Cuyos’ 467 assists rank fourth in school history, and she hit 43 home runs, which ranks seventh, to go with 153 RBIs over 237 starts. Her best season came in 2017 when she earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors by hitting .277 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs.
Riley Sartain (2016-19)
Third baseman
Sartain earned third-team All-America honors in 2017 when she batted .350 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 49 RBIs. Sartain hit the go-ahead three-run homer in a 5-3 victory over Tennessee in 2017 to win their Super Regional series and send A&M to the Women’s College World Series. She batted .289 for her career with 37 homers and 136 RBIs over 232 starts. She moved to shortstop her last season. Her 436 assists rank sixth in school history.
Emily Albus
(2011-14)
Outfielder
Albus batted .375 for her career to rank third in school history. The four-year starter also had 61 steals (sixth) and 230 hits (sixth). She earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2012 when she hit a team-high .386 and she made the All-SEC second team in ’14 when she hit a team-best .422 with 22 RBIs. The former Brenham Cubette also had 23 career assists.
Cassie Tysarczyk (2011-14)
Outfielder
Tysarczyk batted .301 for her career with 40 homers and 145 RBIs and 25 assists. She was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2012 when she hit .296 with eight homers and 41 RBIs. She then earned third-team All-America honors and made the All-SEC second team in 2014 when she hit .366 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs.
Cali Lanphear (2013-16)
Outfielder
Lanphear batted .294 for her career with 47 home runs and 175 RBIs. She earned second-team All-America honors in 2013 when she batted .362 with 21 homers and 58 RBIs.
Nicole Morgan (2011-14)
Designated player
Morgan, who also played first base and catcher, batted .307 for her career with 48 home runs and 159 RBIs. She was a first-team All-Big 12 infielder in 2012 when she hit .299 with nine homers and 23 RBIs. She saved her best for last, batting .373 as a senior with 15 homers, 57 RBIs, a .733 slugging percentage and 42 walks.
SECOND TEAM
Trinity Harrington (2016-18)
Pitcher
Harrington went 34-20 with a 2.58 ERA. The Colorado State transfer had a rocky start at A&M, going 7-9 in 2016 with a 3.86 ERA, giving up a homer every 10 innings. She blossomed into the team’s ace the next two seasons, going 27-11 with a 2.11 ERA. She pitched a complete game against Tennessee in 2017 to clinch the Super Regional series. The next season she came within an out of beating Florida and sending the Aggies back to Oklahoma City.
Ashley Walters (2015-18)
Catcher
Walters holds the school record in doubles (50), ranks sixth in RBIs (160) and 10th in walks (95). She showed her durability at a demanding position by playing in 238 games, also 10th in school history. She batted .314 for her career with 20 homers. She earned All-SEC first-team honors in 2016 when she batted .359 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs.
Rhiannon Kliesing (2008-11)
First baseman
Kliesing batted .319 with 41 homers (tied for eighth in school history) and 154 RBIs (eighth). The four-year starter also had a .581 slugging percentage (eighth) and 101 walks (sixth). She earned All-Big 12 first-team honors in 2009 and ’10 and second-team honors in ’11. She was a force in the circle her first two seasons, going 32-17 with a 2.04 ERA, and she blossomed at the plate her last two seasons, hitting .356 with 29 homers and 104 RBIs.
Kaitlyn Alderink (2016-18)
Second baseman
Alderink batted .318 for her career with eight homers, 26 doubles, 85 RBIs, 84 walks and 35 stolen bases. The three-year starter didn’t miss a game and made 181 straight starts but transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Macie Morrow (2007-10)
Shortstop
Morrow was a four-year starter who played only one season in the 2010s, hitting .264 with 16 RBIs as a senior. She had a stellar career with a .271 batting average over 188 starts with nine homers and 94 RBIs. She gets the second-team nod over two other A&M shortstops — Taran Tyler, a slick-fielding three-year starter who hit only .244, and Brittany Walker, a Florida transfer who batted .293 with 15 extra-base hits over two seasons but didn’t stick around for her senior season.
Amber Garza (2011-14)
Third baseman
The four-year starter batted .286 with 41 home runs and 161 RBIs. She hit seven grand slams.
Sarah Hudek (2017-18)
Outfielder
Hudek batted .329 in two seasons with 12 homers and 67 RBIs. She was an excellent fielder who had 104 putouts and four assists with only three errors. She transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette after her sophomore season.
Kelsey Spittler (2008-11)
Outfielder
The four-year starter from Caldwell batted .264 with 13 homers, 22 stolen bases and 103 RBIs. She was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2011.
Erica Russell (2015-18)
Outfielder
Russell batted only .235 but was a pitcher’s best friend. The former Bryan Lady Viking had 276 putouts and 14 assists, routinely robbing opponents of base hits with her diving catches. She capped her career with an errorless senior season. She had some pop at the plate, too, with 14 career doubles, six homers and 48 RBIs.
Samantha Show (2016-18)
Designated player
Show made a splash as a freshman by going 25-10 in the circle and batting .274 with 13 homers and 31 RBIs. She also won two games in the NCAA regional tournament that season. She was solid the next two seasons, going 31-12 in the circle and batting .288 with 10 homers and 64 RBIs, but transferred to Oklahoma State for her senior season.
