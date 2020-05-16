Here is The Eagle’s All-Decade Team for Texas A&M women’s basketball covering the last 10 seasons:
FIRST TEAM
Danielle Adams (2009-11)
Adams signed with Missouri out of high school but went to Jefferson College for two seasons. She left her mark in only two seasons at A&M, becoming the program’s lone Associated Press first team All-American. She was the 2011 Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player for leading the Aggies to victories over Stanford and Notre Dame. She scored 1,386 points in 71 career games (19.5 average), including 22.3 points a game her senior season. She also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, including 8.5 her senior season. She had a school-record 10 blocks against Texas Tech in 2010.
Chennedy Carter (2017-20)
The three-time All-Southeastern Conference player averaged a school-record 22.5 points in 88 games. She scored a school-record 46 points against Southern California en route to being the national freshman of the year in 2017-18. She averaged 31 points in six NCAA tournament games to rank third among players appearing in five or more games. Her 1,983 career points rank second in school history. As the nation’s sixth-ranked recruit, she was the highest-ranked high school player to sign with A&M, and she was taken fourth in the WNBA draft by Atlanta, also the highest in school history.
Kelsey Bone (2011-13)
Bone signed with South Carolina, but after being named the SEC newcomer of the year as a freshman, she transferred to A&M. She sat out the 2010-11 season, relegated to being a cheerleader as A&M won the national title. Bone then played in 70 games for the Aggies, starting 66. She averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds as a senior to earn third-team All-America honors.
Courtney Walker (2012-16)
Walker never missed a game, starting a school-record 136. She ended with a school-record 1,989 points (14.6 per game). She shot 45.4% from the field (792 of 1,746) and a school-record 84.4% from the free-throw line (378 of 448). She also made a school-record 34 straight free throws in 2016 and shot a school-record 86.5% from the free-throw line in 2014-15. She earned honorable mention All-America honors her last three seasons along with first-team All-SEC honors each season.
Courtney Williams (2012-16)
Williams averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 126 games, 110 of them starts. Williams averaged at least 12.5 points per game in each of her last three seasons, earning second-team All-SEC honors each year. Williams ended her career by being suspended for the NCAA tournament for violating team rules, a big reason A&M was upset in the second round at home by Florida State.
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Colson (2007-11)
Colson was the floor leader on the 2011 national championship team and also averaged 8.0 points and 6.2 assists per game. She earned all-conference honors once, honorable mention in the Big 12 as a senior. She also earned AP All-America honorable mention.
Khaalia Hillsman (2014-18)
Hillsman blossomed her last two seasons, averaging 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She shot a school-record 59.3% from the field for her career (600 of 1,011). She was a two-time All-SEC selection.
Tyra White
(2007-12)
White was A&M’s unsung hero in the 2011 Final Four by efficiently scoring 18 points in each of the victories over Stanford and Notre Dame. She was the leading scorer against Stanford, then in the title game she hit 7 of 9 field goals and had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. She averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 139 games, 103 of them starts. She scored in double digits in 80 games, fifth best in program history.
Sydney Carter (2008-12)
Known for defense, Carter became an offensive star in helping A&M reach the 2011 Final Four. She scored a game-high 22 points in the 58-46 Elite Eight victory over Baylor by hitting 7 of 15 field goals. She played all 40 minutes in helping harass Baylor’s young guards to earn the Dallas Regional’s Most Outstanding Player award. For her career she averaged 8.4 points in 140 games, 88 of them starts.
Adaora Elonu (2008-12)
Elonu was consistent, averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in her three seasons while playing in 107 games (95 starts). Though she never earned all-conference honors, Elonu was named the team’s most valuable player for the 2011-12 season over Bone and Sydney Carter when she averaged 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. She ranks 17th in school history in points (1,195) and eighth in rebounding (728).
