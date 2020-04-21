Brazos Valley Bombers vs. Baton Rouge Rougarou

Brazos Valley's Cam Haller, left, celebrates after scoring a run against the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the first inning Friday at Travis Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas Collegiate League has delayed the start of its 2020 baseball season to July 3 due to concerns of the coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday.

The Brazos Valley Bombers are defending champions of the five-team league which has teams in Texas and Louisiana. The Bombers will kick off the season in a two-game series at the Victoria Generals.

“As we have to address uncertain times across two states, we wanted to provide the best possibility to have baseball back for the athletes and most importantly an opportunity for fans and families to be a part of the TCL this season; Therefore, the decision to move the start date made the most sense at this time,” TCL League president, Uri Geva said.

