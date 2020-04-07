The Zone (KZNE 1150 AM, 93.7 FM) will begin rebroadcasting classic Texas A&M football games starting with the Aggies’ 2012 upset of No. 1 Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Zone also will re-air A&M’s 2018 upset of No. 8 LSU in seven overtimes at noon Saturday.
The Zone plans to rebroadcast other classic Aggie football games each week at 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon Saturday. The list of games will be determined.
