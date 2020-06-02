The Zone (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) will air two more Texas A&M football games this week. The station will replay A&M’s 2018 Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Wednesday then the Aggies’ overtime win over Kentucky in 2018 at noon Saturday.
The Zone to air two more Aggie football games this week
