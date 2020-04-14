Cessna: Saturday's game has that must-win feel

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel holds up his offensive MVP trophy following the Aggies' win over Duke in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl, a victory that eased the sting of a tough finish to that season.

 Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle

The Zone (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) will re-broadcast two Texas A&M football games this week beginning with the Aggies’ matchup with Duke in the 2013 Chick-fil-A-Bowl at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Zone also will replay A&M’s 2012 upset of No. 1 Alabama at noon Saturday.

