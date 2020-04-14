The Zone (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) will re-broadcast two Texas A&M football games this week beginning with the Aggies’ matchup with Duke in the 2013 Chick-fil-A-Bowl at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Zone also will replay A&M’s 2012 upset of No. 1 Alabama at noon Saturday.
The Zone to re-broadcast two more Aggie football games this week
Eagle Staff Report
