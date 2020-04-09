Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 10
2014
The College Station track and field teams swept the District 18-3A championships. Gabbi Orzabal won the 800 meters and 300 hurdles and anchored the second-place 4x400 relay team to pace the girls, and Jon Bishop won the 1,600 to lead the boys.
Rudder’s Isaiah Johnson won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the District 18-4A track championships.
2011
Charl Schwartzel won the Masters by two strokes over Adam Scott and Jason Day after a wild final day at Augusta National. The 26-year-old South African closed with four straight birdies for a 6-under 66. He finished at 14-under 274 as 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy fell apart.
2009
Texas A&M’s Erin Glasco hit a two-run, walk-off homer with two outs in the seventh to give the Aggies a 5-4 victory over Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference play. A&M’s top four hitters were 0 for 12 against Texas Tech’s Alex Watkins until the left-handed hitting Glasco lined a shot over the left-field fence.
2005
Tiger Woods won the Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys, turning back a surprising challenge by Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to capture his fourth green jacket.
2004
The Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader against Kansas as Jessica Kapchinski threw a one-hitter in an 8-0 victory in the opener and catcher Nicole Robinson hit a three-run homer in a 7-3 nightcap victory. A&M improved to 7-1 in Big 12 play, a game behind Nebraska in the conference standings.
Texas A&M left-hander Zach Jackson pitched a two-hitter to lead the Aggie baseball team to a 4-0 victory at Kansas.
1999
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team pounded Kansas State 15-3 as Daylan Holt hit a pair of two-run home runs to give him 18 homers for the season.
Texas right-hander Christa Williams pitched a three-hitter, striking out 10 to lead the 15th-ranked Longhorn softball team to a 1-0 victory over 19th-ranked A&M.
1995
Andre Agassi became the world’s top-ranked tennis player, ending Pete Sampras’ 101-week streak at No. 1.
1994
Jose Maria Olazabal won the Masters by two strokes over Tom Lehman. It was the sixth time in seven years a non-American won.
1989
A&M Consolidated junior Alan Bratton won the District 21-4A boys golf championship with a 2-under-par 142 — 17 shots better than the runner-up. Bratton led the Tigers to the team title.
1988
Scotland’s Sandy Lyle sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory in the Masters, becoming the first British player to win the tournament.
1977
Tom Watson pulled away in the final four holes to beat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes to win the Masters.
1961
South Africa’s Gary Player became the first foreign player to win the Masters, edging Arnold Palmer and Charley Coe by one stroke.
1955
Cary Middlecoff beat Ben Hogan by seven strokes to win the Masters.
1949
Sam Snead won the Masters, beating Lloyd Mangrum and Johnny Bulla by three strokes.
