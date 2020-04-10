Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 11
2014
College Station’s Jaylen Hinckley scored her 32nd goal of the season with 6 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Lady Cougar soccer team a 1-0 victory over Spring Woods, sending College Station to the Class 4A Region III title game.
•
Texas A&M’s Rachel Fox pitched a four-hitter and Cassie Tysarczyk hit a three-run homer as the 21st-ranked Aggie softball team defeated fourth-ranked Tennessee 4-1.
•
The top-ranked College Station baseball team defeated sixth-ranked Caldwell 10-2 in District 18-3A play as sophomore Kyle Richardson threw a five-hitter.
•
Bryan’s Willie Amador pitched a no-hitter to lead the Viking baseball team to a 3-0 victory over A&M Consolidated. The Rice signee struck out nine, walked four and hit one batter.
•
Texas A&M freshman Nick Banks had four hits to lead the Aggie baseball team to a 10-4 victory at seventh-ranked Vanderbilt.
2010
Phil Mickelson won his third Masters, shooting a 5-under 67 to pull away for a three-stroke victory over Lee Westwood.
2009
Texas A&M’s Rhiannon Kliesing allowed two infield hits in a 6-0 victory over Texas Tech that gave the 24th-ranked Aggie softball team (26-15, 4-5) its first back-to-back Big 12 victories of the season.
•
The 34th annual All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team consisted of Bryan senior forward Cory Burleson, Mumford junior guard Eric Corona, Navasota senior forward Brandal Jackson, Bryan freshman guard J-Mychal Reese and Hearne senior forward Jamie Smith. Bryan’s John Reese was the coach of the year. Making the All-BV Girls Team were Navasota junior guard Megan Calhoun, A&M Consolidated junior center Karla Gilbert, Normangee senior guard Jessica Green, Normangee senior guard Coco Woodward and Madisonville junior center Chasity Young. Normangee’s Kim Lynne was the coach of the year.
2008
Missouri’s Jacob Priday set a Big 12 Conference record with four home runs in a 31-12 rout of Texas. The senior went 5 for 5, driving in nine runs and scoring six times.
2007
Roberto Luongo made an NHL record 72 saves in his first career playoff start to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 quadruple-overtime win over the Dallas Stars. The sixth-longest playoff game in NHL history ended on a goal by Henrik Sedin 18:06 into the fourth extra period.
2004
Normangee senior Joseph Jones, who led the Panthers to the Class A Division I state championship, topped The Eagle’s 29th annual All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team. Joining the Texas A&M signee were Bryan senior Gerard Carter, Hearne senior Alfonso Jackson, A&M Consolidated senior Matt Langwell and Brenham senior J.C. Kimble. Normangee’s Alan Andrus was the coach of the year. The All-BV Girls Basketball Team included Navasota senior Jordan Bilnoski, Bryan junior Tilmila Martin, Lexington senior Jamie McFarlin, Somerville senior Sonora Edwards and Brenham junior Leslie Ward. Lexington’s Earl Cooper, Navasota’s Tommy Gates, Bryan’s John Shelton and Normangee’s Gary Watkins shared coach of the year honors.
•
Phil Mickelson’s agonizing pursuit of a major victory ended at the Masters when he made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole after a spectacular back-nine duel with Ernie Els.
1999
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Kansas State with a 7-2 victory as pitchers Matt Ward and Chris Russ combined for six strikeouts and no walks.
1994
Texas A&M junior linebacker Jessie Cox, expected to be a starter, was dismissed from the team for violating team rules. Cox had been one of nine suspended before the 1993 Cotton Bowl for their involvement in a summer jobs scandal in which Aggie booster Warren Gilbert paid them for work not performed.
•
Punishment for a Sunday altercation at Cain Hall, which reportedly involved as many as 16 Texas A&M athletes, will be handled internally, said men’s basketball coach Tony Barone and football coach R.C. Slocum. The altercation was a continuation of an early Sunday morning incident at a College Station nightclub where basketball player David Edwards and football player Typail McMullen were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and football player Brian Mitchell was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
1993
Bernhard Langer made a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13 and went on to win his second Masters. The German finished four strokes ahead of Chip Beck.
1989
The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team swept a doubleheader from Texas Southern 11-1 and 13-3 to stretch its home winning streak to 39 games. A&M’s 40-1 start matches the best in Southwest Conference history.
1983
Spain’s Seve Ballesteros won the Masters by four shots over Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw.
1982
Craig Stadler defeated Dan Pohl in a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters.
1981
Larry Holmes beat Trevor Berbick in a 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world heavyweight boxing title in Las Vegas.
1976
Ray Floyd shot a record-tying 271 to win the Masters by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.
1966
Jack Nicklaus captured his third Masters and became the first to win in consecutive years with a 70 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.
1965
Jack Nicklaus shot a record 271 to win the Masters by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
