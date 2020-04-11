Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
APRIL 12
2014
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy fired top assistant Glynn Cyprien. Plano West’s Avery Johnson Jr., son of former NBA player and coach Avery Johnson, pledged to A&M.
•
The Friendswood girls soccer team defeated College Station 2-0 to win the Class 5A Region III championship. It was the second time in three meetings Friendswood (22-4-3) beat College Station (22-4-0), which allowed only nine goals during the season — five to Friendswood.
•
Tennessee All-American Madison Shipman hit two of a team record-tying five homers as the Lady Vol softball team run-ruled Texas A&M 15-2 in five innings.
2009
Angel Cabrera became the first Argentine to win the Masters, beating 48-year-old Kenny Perry with a two-putt par on the second hole of a playoff.
2007
Kobe Bryant recorded his ninth 50-point performance of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-110 loss to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point efforts were the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season with Philadelphia and San Francisco.
2005
Smithtown (N.Y.) High School’s co-ed badminton team defeated Miller Place (N.Y.) High School 10-5 to end Miller Place’s 504-match winning streak, the longest sports winning streak in U.S. history. Miller Place’s program, which began in 1973, lost for the first time.
2004
The Brazilian women’s national soccer team defeated Texas A&M 5-1 in an exhibition match before a standing-room-only crowd at the Aggie Soccer Complex. Amanda Burke scored for A&M on a penalty kick.
1999
Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri was reprimanded by the NCAA for encouraging players to “take out” Nebraska players during the second round of the NCAA tournament. Guerrieri was cited for inappropriate comments and behavior toward officials in the 7-0 loss. “It’s unfortunate that an incident which I felt was so small at the time is popping up five months after the fact, and I apologized then, and I will continue to apologize for any misunderstanding which may have come from any comments I may have made.”
1998
Mark O’Meara won the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara became the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.
1994
The Bryan baseball team defeated Temple 7-2 to end the first half of District 13-5A play at 5-0. Brad Schnautz was the winning pitcher and Mike Kazmierski, Craig Garcia and Kevin Hodge had key hits.
•
The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team improved to a school-best 19-2 with a 6-1 victory over Texas Tech.
1992
Fred Couples won the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive victories by Britons. Couples beat Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at 49.
1989
Brenham pitcher Jon Peters, then 48-0 and two victories short of the national high school record for consecutive victories, signed with Texas A&M.
1987
Larry Mize sank a 140-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters.
1981
Tom Watson won his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.
1964
Arnold Palmer won the Masters for the fourth time and came within two strokes of the tournament record with a 274 total.
1954
Sam Snead defeated Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff to capture his third Masters.
1953
Ben Hogan won his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.
1942
Byron Nelson won his second Masters, edging Ben Hogan by one stroke.
