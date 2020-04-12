Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 13
2014
Texas A&M’s Krey Bratsen had three hits, including a pair of doubles to lead the Aggie baseball team to an 8-2 victory at Vanderbilt, which lost its first home series since April 2012.
•
Texas A&M’s Stefania Hristov won in singles and doubles to lead the 10th-ranked Aggie A&M women’s tennis team to a 4-0 victory over Mississippi State on Senior Day at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
•
The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team hit a pair of late home runs for a 5-3 victory over 21st-ranked A&M, which lost its fourth Southeastern Conference series, the third after winning the opener.
2008
Trevor Immelman handled the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.
2004
Bryan’s Kim McDonald pitched a no-hitter to lead the Lady Viking softball team to a 6-0 victory over A&M Consolidated, leaving the two tied for the 13-5A lead at 6-1.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Bobby Bramhall pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 victory over Bryan, leaving both teams tied for second in 13-5A.
•
Texas A&M men’s basketball forward Antoine Wright, who said he was 75% sure he’d leave after Melvin Watkins was fired, announced he was coming back, swayed by the positive impressions of newly hired coach Billy Gillispie.
2003
Mike Weir became the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.
1999
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team pulled out a 12-11 walk-off victory over Texas-San Antonio as Blake Whealey had an RBI single two batters after Neal Stephenson hit a game-tying home run with the Aggies down to their last strike.
•
A matchup of the top Big 12 women’s tennis teams turned into a mismatch as host 13th-ranked Texas rolled to a 9-0 victory over Texas A&M.
1997
Tiger Woods won the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.
1994
A&M Consolidated’s Claudia Aguilar defeated Brenham’s Joanna Melhop 6-1, 6-0 to win the 17-4A girls singles tennis title. Aguilar lost just four games in the tournament.
1993
Lee Smith became the all-time saves leader as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. Smith got the last three outs to register his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon of the Cincinnati Reds.
1991
Pete Weber won four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.
1989
Texas A&M announced all tickets for the weekend baseball series against Texas at Olsen Field were sold.
1986
Jack Nicklaus won the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 became the oldest to win the event.
1984
Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collected the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.
1980
Seve Ballesteros, 23, grabbed a four-stroke vitory to become the youngest player to win the Masters.
1972
The first player strike in baseball history ended, and the season later started on April 15.
1970
Billy Casper won the Masters with a five-stroke playoff victory over Gene Littler.
1957
The Boston Celtics captured their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scored 37 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7.
1940
Dutch Warmerdam became the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, had 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world cleared 15 feet.
