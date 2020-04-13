Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 14
2016
• Connecticut’s Breanna Stewart went first in the WNBA draft to the Seattle Storm. Teammates Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tucker went second and third, respectively, to San Antonio and Connecticut. It’s the first time in a major draft three players from the same school went 1-2-3.
2013
• Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters, beating Angel Cabrera on the second hole of a playoff on a rainy day at Augusta National.
2009
• A slow roller by A&M Consolidated’s Chase McDowell gave the Tigers a 4-3, eight-inning walk-off victory over Bryan, leaving both teams at 7-2 in 12-5A.
• The A&M Consolidated boys golf team won the 12-5A championship behind medalist Jimmy Balthrop.
2004
• Jessica Kapchinski pitched the Texas A&M softball team to a 2-0 Big 12 victory over 20th-ranked Baylor. Kapchinski had her sixth complete game in six Big 12 starts, stretching her scoreless streak to 46 2/3 innings. A&M (8-1) stayed a game back of league-leading Nebraska.
• The Texas A&M women’s basketball program signed Tyler John Tyler guard A’quonesia Franklin and Shallowater forward Katy Pounds.
• The seventh-ranked Anderson-Shiro baseball team grabbed a 6-4 27-A win over cross-country rival Iola as Ryan Wingard pitched a two-hitter.
2002
• Tiger Woods became the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles. He closed with a 1-under 71 to finish three shots ahead of Retief Goosen.
1996
• Greg Norman shot a 78 in the greatest collapse in Masters history, giving Nick Faldo his third green jacket and sixth major championship.
1994
• Texas A&M’s Robbie Krause defeated TCU’s Jason Weir-Smith 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 to give the 25th-ranked Aggies their first Southwest Conference title, earning a tri-championship with third-ranked Texas and the fifth-ranked Horned Frogs. A&M senior Mark Weaver got the Aggies (20-2) rolling with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 15th-ranked Paul Robinson.
• A&M Consolidated quarterback and Baylor signee Jeff Watson, was picked to play in the Texas High School Football Association’s All-Star Game in Houston.
• The A&M Consolidated track teams won 17-4A titles with ease in their last season in Class 4A. The Consol boys ended Brenham’s three-year reign.
1991
• Ian Woosnam of Wales made a par putt to turn back Tom Watson on the last hole and capture the Masters.
1985
• Bernhard Langer defeated Curtis Strange, Ray Floyd and Seve Ballesteros by two strokes to win the Masters.
1968
• Bob Goalby won the Masters when Roberto de Vincenzo of Argentina is penalized for signing an incorrect scorecard.
1962
• Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scored a record-61 points to lead the Lakers to a 126-121 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.