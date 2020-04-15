Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 16
2014
Texas A&M quarterback Matt Joeckel announced he was transferring, leaving sophomore Kenny Hill and freshman Kyle Allen to battle for the starting job to replace Johnny Manziel, who declared for the NFL draft.
2013
Two bombs exploded near the Boston Marathon finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 270 in a bloody scene of shattered glass and severed limbs. Earlier in the day, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the 117th edition of the marathon and Rita Jeptoo of Kenya won the women’s race.
2009
A&M Consolidated’s Chase Teinert won the boys 800 and 1,600 meters at the District 12-5A track and field meet. Consol’s Keri Wood won the girls 1,600.
•
The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Texas 4-3 for the Aggies’ first victory over the Longhorns since 2005. Senior Conor Pollock clinched the victory on Senior Night with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Dimitar Kutrovsky at No. 1 singles.
2008
Golden State finished the season at 48-34, giving the Warriors the most wins for a non-playoff team since the NBA expanded to the 16-team format in 1984. Houston held the previous mark of 45 wins in 2000-01.
•
Jason Kidd recorded the 100th triple-double of his career with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in Dallas’ 111-98 victory over New Orleans.
2004
Justin Ruggiano, Cory Patton and Travis Bartek hit home runs to give the 13th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team an 11-8 victory over Oklahoma, snapping the Sooners’ nine-game Big 12 Conference winning streak and knocking OU out of first place.
•
The A&M Consolidated boys tennis team won the District 13-5A title behind Justin Wimpee, who beat Bryan’s Jody Golsan 6-3, 6-4 for the boys singles crown.
•
The A&M Consolidated baseball team grabbed a 2-1 victory over Bryan, which had the bases loaded when Consol second baseman Kelton Redpath caught a line drive for the final out. Consol’s Matt Langwell bested Ryan Derkowski in a battle of right-handed starters.
1999
Baylor’s Jason Jennings pitched the seventh-ranked Bear baseball team to a 7-2 victory over the fifth-ranked Aggies. Jennings stranded a runner at third in the top of the seventh by getting Daylan Holt on a popup and John Scheschuk to ground out. Jennings then broke the game open with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning against A&M ace Casey Fossum.
•
The Bryan track and field teams swept division titles at the District 13-5A championships. Marteen Caldwell (100 meters, high jump), Angela Carter (100) and Kristen Greeno (long jump) won individual events for the girls. Deroy Turner won the 100 and 200 and anchored the winning 4x100 relay for the boys.
•
Bryan’s Andrew Baldwin hit a three-run walk-off homer with two outs in the seventh to lift the Viking baseball team to a 10-9 victory over Round Rock McNeil.
1997
The Chicago Cubs set the mark for worst start in National League history, extending their season-opening losing streak to 12 with a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The 1884 Detroit Wolverines held the previous mark with an 0-11 start.
1994
The Texas Tech baseball team swept a doubleheader from Texas A&M, winning 9-8 and 6-5. The Aggies dropped to 3-9 in Southwest Conference play, sliding to sixth place in the standings. Only the top four teams make the SWC tournament.
•
Monica Briggs pitched Bryan to a 2-0 victory at Brenham, leaving the Lady Vikings, Cubettes and Tomball tied for the District 11-5A lead at 7-2 with only one game left in the regular season.
1989
Texas A&M’s John Byington hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the top-ranked Aggies an 8-5 victory over ninth-ranked Texas for a doubleheader sweep. Five hours early, Byington hit a grand slam to cap a nine-run ninth inning for an 18-14 victory. It gave A&M its first series win over UT since 1981.
1987
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls scored 61 points in a 117-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks to become the second player to surpass 3,000 points in a season.
1958
Arnold Palmer edged Doug Ford by a stroke to win the Masters.
1940
Cleveland’s Bob Feller defeated the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the only opening day no-hitter in major league history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.