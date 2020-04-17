Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
APRIL 18
2014
The 22nd-ranked Kentucky baseball team grabbed a 6-3 victory at Texas A&M with a three-run ninth inning. A&M sophomore Ty Schlottman pitched 6 2/3 innings of shutout relief to allow the Aggies to erase a 3-0 deficit, but the Wildcats rallied by scoring their ninth-inning runs with two outs.
Florida three-time All-American Hannah Rogers pitched the fifth-ranked Gators softball team to a 5-1 victory over 21st-ranked Texas A&M.
2010
Brian Davis called a two-stroke penalty on himself on the first playoff hole to give Jim Furyk a victory at the Verizon Heritage.
Rafael Nadal defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-0, 6-1 in an all-Spanish final to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the sixth straight year. Nadal became the only player to win six consecutive titles at the same tournament since the open tennis era began in 1968.
2009
Texas A&M junior quarterback Jerrod Johnson and sophomore wide receiver Jeff Fuller led the Maroon to a 117-107 victory over the White to end Texas A&M’s spring football drills. Fuller had nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. Von Miller, playing the newly created “jack” position as a pass rusher, had three sacks and several quarterback pressures.
2007
Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox faced the minimum 27 batters in a 6-0 no-hit victory over the Texas Rangers. Buehrle walked Sammy Sosa with one out in the fifth then picked him off.
2004
Texas A&M’s Cory Patton hit a grand slam in the first inning, but Aggie pitchers walked nine and hit three more batters with half of those 12 base runners scoring in Oklahoma’s 9-5 victory in Big 12 Conference play. OU (25-13, 12-3) won the series to remain in first place, while A&M (31-11, 7-8) slipped to sixth.
2001
A.C. Green played in his 1,192 consecutive game, which remains the NBA record. His streak began on November 19, 1986.
1999
Texas A&M’s Shawn Schumacher hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single to give the fifth-ranked Aggie baseball team an 11-10 victory over seventh-ranked Baylor. A&M, which improved to 26-1 at home, improved to 16-4 in Big 12 play to pass Baylor (16-5).
Wayne Gretzky ended his NHL career at Madison Square Garden with an assist, setting up a second-period goal as his New York Rangers fell to Pittsburgh 2-1 in overtime. Before the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league is retiring No. 99 in honor of “The Great One.”
1989
Texas A&M’s John Byington followed up his two-homer game against Texas two days earlier with a three-run shot against Stephen F. Austin for a 7-5 comeback victory for the nation’s top-ranked baseball team. A&M also took the nightcap against SFA 6-5, scoring three runs in the ninth for its fourth straight come-from-behind victory.
Brenham’s James Nix threw a no-hitter as the top-ranked Cub baseball team beat Willis.
1987
Philadelphia’s Mike Schmidt hit his 500th home run with two outs in the ninth to rally the Phillies to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.
1967
Rick Barry scored 55 points as the San Francisco Warriors beat Philadelphia 130-124 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
1966
Bill Russell is named the coach of the Boston Celtics to become the first black head coach of an NBA team.
1962
Boston’s Bill Russell scored 30 points and grabbed 40 rebounds to lead the Celtics to a 110-107 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers and their fourth consecutive NBA title.
