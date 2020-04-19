Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 20
2013
Kerrville gave Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel the key to the city during a celebration for the quarterback that drew approximately 2,500 attendees.
•
The 12th-ranked Arkansas baseball team pounded out 15 hits in a 12-2 victory over Texas A&M.
2008
The Texas A&M baseball team rallied for a 13-12, 11-inning victory over Baylor, completing a three-game sweep. The eighth-ranked Aggies tied the game by scoring six runs in the ninth. Center fielder Kyle Colligan scored the game-winning run in the top of the 11th then threw out a runner at the plate in the bottom of the inning.
•
Danica Patrick became the first female winner in IndyCar history, capturing the Indy Japan 300 in her 50th career start. Patrick took the lead from pole-sitter Helio Castroneves on the 198th lap in the 200-lap race and finished 5.8594 seconds ahead of Castroneves.
•
Texas A&M’s Megan Gibson (27-1) pitched a three-hitter and had three hits, including a two-run homer, to power the fourth-ranked Aggie softball team to an 8-0 victory over Kansas.
•
Lorena Ochoa became the first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win four tournaments in consecutive weeks. Ochoa shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Ginn Open and beat rookie Yani Tseng by three strokes for her fifth victory in six starts.
2006
Julio Franco became the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run, helping the New York Mets rally for a 7-2 win over San Diego. Franco, 47, replaced Athletics pitcher Jack Quinn in the record book. Quinn was 46 years, 357 days old when he homered in June 1930.
2003
Texas A&M’s Jordy Mitchell hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the 16th-ranked Aggie baseball team a 4-2 victory over Oklahoma State.
1993
John David Crow resigned as Texas A&M’s athletic director to take a fundraising job in the athletic department. A&M associate AD Wally Groff, 50, said he’d like to have the job.
•
Northwestern asked Texas A&M for permission to talk to men’s basketball coach Tony Barone, who is an Evanston, Illinois, native, but Barone said the Wildcats haven’t contacted him and he is not interested.
•
The Texas A&M softball team swept a doubleheader against Sam Houston State at Bee Creek Park with a 4-1 victory in the opener and a 1-0, 10-inning walk-off victory in the nightcap to give the Aggies a 10-game winning streak. Junior pitcher Kim Gonzalez pitched her 10th straight complete game.
•
The Bryan Viking baseball team grabbed a 6-0 victory over Killeen Ellison to remain tied for the 13-5A lead with Temple, clinching a playoff spot. Kevin Hodge had a bases-clearing triple.
•
The Texas A&M men’s basketball program signed Roy Wills of Seward County Community College (Kansas) and Joe “Big Money” Wilbert of Tyler Junior College, who was an all-stater at Bryan High.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Jeff Watson threw a no-hitter in a 14-0 victory over Magnolia, and Chris Tarver hit a grand slam as the Tigers improved to 5-0-1 in 17-4A, remaining a half game ahead of Brenham.
1990
Brian Holman of the Seattle Mariners pitched 8 2/3 innings of perfect baseball before pinch-hitter Ken Phelps hit a home run for the Oakland Athletics.
1986
Chicago’s Michael Jordan set an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the first round in the Eastern Conference.
1979
Texas A&M’s Mark Ross threw his first shutout of the season in the Aggie baseball team’s 9-0 victory at Texas Tech.
1912
Boston’s Fenway Park opened with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in 11 innings. Detroit’s Tiger Stadium also opened as the Tigers defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-5.
