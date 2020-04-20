Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 21
2012
Phillip Humbler of the Chicago White Sox pitched a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners.
1998
University of Houston’s Mike Madrano tied the game with a home run in the ninth and then added a game-winning, two-run shot in the 10th to give the Cougars baseball team a 9-7 victory over 13th-ranked Texas A&M.
1996
The Chicago Bulls wrapped up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 victory over Washington. Jordan set an NBA record by winning his eighth NBA scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.
1995
Defending champion Utah continued its domination of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, capturing its ninth national title since the event began in 1982 with a score of 196.650.
1993
The Texas A&M softball team stretched its winning streak to 13 with a doubleheader sweep of Texas-Arlington, 4-0 and 3-0. Jennifer McFalls had a homer in the opener and Dawn Wuthrich had three hits in the nightcap. Junior pitcher Kim Gonzalez threw a pair of shutouts.
1983
A&M Consolidated’s Huey Treat won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters to lead the Tiger boys to the District 11-4A track meet title. Snook’s Clint Thomas won four events and accounted for 45 points in leading the Bluejays to the District 27-A title.
•
Texas A&M fullback George Smith quit the team after being demoted to second team. Smith, reached at the home of assistant George Pugh where he was studying for an accounting test, said he didn’t want to talk football.
1980
Bill Rodgers won his third straight Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as women’s champion when it’s discovered she did not run the entire distance.
1979
The Bryan girls track team won the Class 5A Region I title behind Jo Beth Palmer who won the shot and discus.
•
The Texas A&M baseball team’s chances for a third straight Southwest Conference championship dimmed as Texas Tech swept a doubleheader 3-2 and 6-5.
1975
Bill Rodgers broke the Boston Marathon record with a time of 2:09:55.
1951
The Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in five years as they beat the Montreal Canadians 3-2 in the fifth game.
