Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 22
2008
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team gave up 11 unearned runs but still pulled out a 14-11 nonconference victory over Texas State.
•
Bryan’s Krey Bratsen had two hits to lead the 13-5A leading Viking baseball team to a 10-2 victory over Harker Heights, running Bryan’s district-winning streak to 19 games.
2007
The Boston Red Sox tied a major league record by hitting four straight home runs in a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connected in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright.
2003
The top-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team rolled to an 11-1 victory over Copperas Cove a day after 53-year-old head coach Rex Sanders (457-229-1) told the players he’d be retiring after his 23rd season with the team. Consol (25-1-1), which is riding a 14-game winning streak, climbed to No. 1 in the nation this week by Baseball America.
•
The third-ranked University of Texas softball team, led by pitcher Cat Osterman (21-4), grabbed a 5-1 victory over 19th-ranked Texas A&M which got a home run by Rocky Spencer.
1998
Steve McClain, who was hired as an A&M men’s basketball assistant last week, was hired as Wyoming’s head coach. McClain spent the previous four seasons on TCU’s staff.
1994
Michael Moorer outpointed Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and became the first left-handed heavyweight champion.
1993
Chris Bosio pitched a no-hitter as the Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 7-0.
1993
A&M Consolidated catcher Nick Eastman signed with the Texas A&M baseball program and Calvert’s Coylin Grimes, the school’s all-time leading receiver, signed with the Texas Tech football program.
1988
The fourth-ranked University of Texas baseball team scored five runs in the first inning, taking advantage of four walks by Sean Snedeker en route to a 10-2 victory over fifth-ranked A&M. A&M dropped to 11-2 in Southwest Conference play, halting an 11-game league winning streak as UT (12-1) took over first place.
1987
The NBA granted expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami will join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando will join in 1989-90.
1983
Bryan’s Todd Howard won the shotput and 110-meter hurdles and finished second in the discus and 300 intermediate hurdles for 36 points which was more than three teams at the 8-5A track meet as Bryan finished second to Killeen.
1876
The first official National League baseball game was played with Boston beating Philadelphia 6-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.