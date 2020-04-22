Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 23
2019
Southampton striker Shane Long netted the fastest goal in Premier League history when he scored after 7.69 seconds in a 1-1 draw at Watford.
2013
Former Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal was arrested on a drug charge, the second time in four months he’d been accused of possession of marijuana.
2008
The A&M Consolidated girls golf team won the Class 5A Region II tournament with sophomore Casey Grice winning medalist honors.
•
Texas A&M’s Rhiannon Kliesing threw a no-hitter and hit a three-run homer in the fifth-ranked Aggie softball team’s 11-0 victory over Texas State.
2007
Alex Rodriguez is the first player in major league history to hit 14 homers in the first 18 games of a season. He also tied the record for April homers, connecting in the second and ninth innings of the New York Yankees’ 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
1999
Fernando Tatis hit two grand slams in one inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 win over Los Angeles. Tatis became the first player in major league history to hit two grand slams in one inning and set the record with eight RBIs in an inning.
1993
Jeff Granger (11-2) pitched a complete game despite having his teammates make five errors as the top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat Rice 7-6. A&M’s Brian Thomas hit two home runs.
•
The Texas men’s golf team shot an opening round 2-under 286 for a 10-shot lead at the Southwest Conference championship at Pebble Creek Country Club. UT’s Stuart Wallace shot a 3-under 69, taking the spotlight away from more heralded teammate Justin Leonard, who shot 70. The 14th-ranked Aggies were in fifth place at 302 after the first round.
•
The Sam Houston State softball team scored two runs in the seventh for a walk-off 3-2 victory over Texas A&M, halting the Aggies’ 13-game winning streak, their best since 1987. A&M bounced back for a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
•
The ninth-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Tomball 14-0 as Dan Roark threw a two-hitter.
•
The Dallas Mavericks avoided matching the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers as the worst team in NBA history, beating Minnesota 103-100 for their 10th triumph of the season.
1988
The fourth-ranked University of Texas baseball team swept a doubleheader from fifth-ranked Texas A&M. UT had a walk-off 1-0 victory in the seventh inning of the opener and used a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap. UT’s Kirk Dressendorfer threw a two-hitter, striking out 10 in the opener. Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Curry Harden (9-1) earned the victory in the nightcap. A&M’s Chuck Knoblauch had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer.
•
KBTX sports director Jeff McShan was hired by Houston’s KTRK to replace Bruce Gietzen, who was hired by the Astros. Ron Crozier replaced McShan.
•
Baylor announced it was dropping softball and adding women’s golf, leaving Texas A&M as the lone Southwest Conference school playing softball.
•
Texas Football announced that Texas A&M linebacker John Roper and Texas running back Eric Metcalf would be on its fall cover. The photo shoot took place the prior weekend when the UT track team competed in the Texas A&M Relays.
1983
Rice’s Clinton Welch hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the Owls’ 5-3 victory over the Texas A&M baseball team, which dropped the Aggies to 3-13 in the Southwest Conference.
1969
Jerry West scored 53 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over Boston 120-118 in the opening game of the NBA Finals.
1954
The NBA adopted the 24-second shot clock.
1950
The Minneapolis Lakers became the first team to win back-to-back NBA championships by defeating the Syracuse Nationals 110-95 in Game 6 of the Finals. George Mikan led the Lakers with 40 points in a game marred by three fights, four Minneapolis players fouling out, and Nats coach Al Cervi being ejected for complaining about a call.
