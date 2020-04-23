Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 24
2008
Texas A&M junior guard Josh Carter declared for the NBA draft, joining freshman post DeAndre Jordan. Neither hired an agent, giving them the option of returning.
2003
Texas A&M’s Lindsay Wilhelmson threw a one-hitter in the 19th-ranked Aggie softball team’s 2-0 victory over Baylor in the regular-season home finale.
Bryan volleyball coach Jennifer Kazmierski, who played at Texas A&M, resigned after two seasons with the Lady Vikings to become A&M Consolidated’s coach
Petr Sykora scored 48 seconds into the fifth overtime as Anaheim outlasted Dallas 4-3 to win the opener of the Western Conference semifinal series. The game is the fourth-longest in NHL history.
1998
Texas A&M’s Ryan Rupe (8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominating complete game to lead the 12th-ranked Aggie baseball team to a 12-1 victory over Kansas.
1996
Petr Nedved scored a power-play goal with 44.6 seconds left in the fourth overtime, ending the longest NHL game in 60 years and gave the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
1994
David Robinson scored 71 points to win the NBA scoring title as the San Antonio Spurs ended the regular season with a 112-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson, the fourth NBA player to score more than 70 points in a game, edges Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal for the scoring title.
1993
The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team rallied in both games of a doubleheader sweep of Rice. The Aggies won 12-9 and 16-10 to improve to 13-2 in Southwest Conference play, giving them a 2 ½-game lead over Texas.
The University of Texas men’s golf team took a 15-shot lead over Southern Methodist after 36 holes of the Southwest Conference championship at Pebble Creek. UT’s Justin Leonard, gunning for a third straight SWC title, took the lead at 4-under 140 for a three-shot lead over teammate Jean-Paul Hebert and A&M’s Anthony Rodriguez. The Aggies were in third place, one stroke back of SMU, after Rodriguez’s career-best 3-under 69.
George Branham III became the first black bowler to win a PBA Triple Crown event when he beat Parker Bohn III 227-214 in the Tournament of Champions.
1988
Texas A&M running back Keith Woodside was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round. Woodside was the only Aggie taken on the first day, which featured five rounds.
1983
Texas A&M’s Kimmo Alkio and Van Barry won the Southwest Conference men’s third-line doubles title.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball program signed Bakersfield South (California), forward Winston Crite. The Aggies discovered Crite while the A&M football coaches were watching Bakersfield East defensive tackle Rick McCloud play basketball. McCloud also signed with A&M.
1974
Tampa, Florida, was awarded the NFL’s 27th franchise.
1967
The Philadelphia 76ers won the NBA championship in six games with 125-122 comeback victory over the San Francisco Warriors. Billy Cunningham scored 13 points in the final 12 minutes as the 76ers overcame a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
1963
Bob Cousy ended his 13-year career by scoring 18 points as the Boston Celtics win their fifth consecutive NBA championship, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-109 in Game 6.
1945
Albert B. “Happy” Chandler, junior Senator from Kentucky, was elected baseball commissioner by a unanimous vote of the major league club owners. Chandler is elected to a seven-year term and succeeds Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who died in November 1944.
