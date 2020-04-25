Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 25
2013
Texas A&M offensive lineman Luke Joeckel was drafted second by Jacksonville. Central Michigan offensive lineman Eric Fisher went first to Kansas City.
2009
San Antonio’s Tony Parker matched George Gervin’s franchise playoff record for points in a half, scoring 31 by halftime of the Spurs’ 99-90 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of their series. Parker makes 12 of 17 shots, including two 3-pointers, to help the Spurs take a 55-51 halftime lead. Parker finishes with 43 points.
2008
The courtyard at the Texas A&M Mitchell Tennis Center was dedicated to former Aggie men’s tennis coach David Kent who also coached at Amarillo High, Midland High and West Texas A&M.
•
The Bryan boys gymnastics team won the Class 5A state title with Matthew Kelly winning the all-around title.
•
The Texas A&M baseball team rallied from a seven-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over 10th-ranked Missouri. The Big 12 Conference-leading sixth-ranked Aggies won their 13th straight league game to improve to 16-3.
2006
Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams is suspended for the 2006 season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the fourth time.
2003
Texas A&M spot starter Kyle Parcus came within an out of a complete game in the 15th-ranked Aggie baseball team’s 6-1 victory over 23rd-ranked Missouri.
•
The top-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team rolled to a 10-0 victory over Bryan in a regular-season 13-5A finale between the league’s top teams.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Kelly McLemore pitched 10 innings and freshman Lauren Burns had two key hits in the Lady Tiger softball team’s 3-1 Class 5A bi-district victory over Cedar Park.
•
A&M Consolidated sophomore Candis Kelley finished second in the shot put at the Class 5A Region II meet, earning a trip to state.
1998
Texas A&M’s John Scheschuk hit a three-run homer in the first inning, one of seven different Aggies to hit a home run in a 17-12 victory over Kansas. The 12th-ranked Aggies tied the school record for homers they set against Baylor in 1978.
1993
The University of Texas men’s golf team won the Southwest Conference championship with a 1-over 865 at Pebble Creek Country Club. It was Texas’ fifth straight SWC title as Justin Leonard won his third straight individual title at 3-under 213. Texas A&M, ranked 14th, had tough finish as top player Marco Gortana was disqualified for signing a wrong scorecard as the Aggies finished tied for sixth at 33-over 321.
•
Texas A&M safety Patrick Bates was the 12th pick of the NFL draft, going to the Los Angeles Raiders. Aggie outside linebacker Marcus Buckley went to the New York Giants in the third round and cornerback Derrick Frazier also went in the third round, to Philadelphia.
1988
Texas A&M offensive lineman Louis Cheek was drafted by Miami in the eighth round. Others taken in the second day of the NFL draft were defensive back Kip Corrington (ninth round, Detroit), defensive back Terrance Brooks (11th round, San Francisco).
•
A&M Consolidated girls basketball player Voccia Calhoun signed with the University of Houston.
1995
Major League Baseball returned after a 257-day players’ strike as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Florida Marlins 8-7.
1993
Micheal Williams set an NBA record for consecutive free throws with 84. He made 10 straight as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Utah 113-111. Calvin Murphy held the previous mark of 78 for Houston in 1981.
1974
The NFL adopted the 15-minute, sudden-death overtime to avoid ties. The league also moved the goal posts to the back of the end zones.
1952
The Minneapolis Lakers, led by George Mikan’s 22 points, beat the New York Knicks 82-65 to win the NBA title in seven games.
1950
Charles Cooper, an All-American from Duquesne playing with the Harlem Globetrotters, became the first black to be picked in the NBA draft when he’s taken by the Boston Celtics.
