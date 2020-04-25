Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 26
2013
College Station sophomore Kelsie Warren won the 3,200-meter run at the Class 3A Region III meet.
2012
Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck was selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He was followed by Baylor QB Robert Griffin III, who was taken by the Washington Redskins.
2008
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat Missouri 15-0 for its 14th straight Big 12 victory as Luke Anders hit two homers. The margin of victory was A&M’s biggest in Big 12 play.
•
Texas’ Stephanie Davison defeated Texas A&M’s Anna Blagodarova 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to give the Longhorns a 4-3 victory in the Big 12 women’s tennis semifinals. The match last 4 hours, 30 minutes.
•
Texas A&M tight end Martellus Bennett was drafted in the second round by Dallas and University of Texas tight end Limus Sweed, who played at Brenham, was taken by Pittsburgh in the second round.
•
The Bryan softball team grabbed a 6-5 walk-off victory over Leander in game 3 of their Class 5A bi-district series.
2005
Alex Rodriguez hit three home runs and drove in a career-high 10 runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 12-4.
2003
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Texas 4-1 in the Big 12 conference tournament semifinals, giving the Aggies two victories over the Longhorns in a season for the first time.
•
Texas A&M defensive end Ty Warren went 13th in the NFL draft to New England. Cornerback Sammy Davis went 30th in the first round to San Diego. Aggies taken in the second round were wide receiver Bethel Johnson (New England) and safety Terrence Kiel (San Diego). It was the first time A&M had four players taken in the first two rounds. Offensive tackle Taylor Whitley went in the third round to Miami.
•
A&M Consolidated pole vaulter Brandon McFarling won the Class 5A Region II title, earning a trip to state. Bryan’s Markus Johnson also headed to Austin after second places in the 100 and 4x100-meter relay.
1998
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won its first Big 12 Conference tournament title with a 4-0 victory over fifth-ranked Texas.
•
The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Big 12 Conference championship, beating defending champ Texas. A&M, which had been second three straight years, won only its second league title to that point, the other coming in the Southwest Conference in 1985. Isabelle Rosberg took medalist honors by teammate Jamie Hullett who was two shots back in a three-way tie for second.
•
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team grabbed a 10-9 victory over Kansas to complete a three-game sweep. The Aggies hit six homers, two by Sean Heaney.
1988
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M softball team spotted Southwest Texas State a 6-0 lead, but the Aggies rallied for a 7-6 victory and then took the nightcap 6-1. Julie Carpenter won both games to improve to 33-15.
1983
Texas A&M running back Johnny Hector was drafted in the second round by the New York Jets.
1950
The University of Miami ended the longest winning streak in college tennis by defeating William & Mary 8-1. William & Mary, unbeaten in five years, had won 82 consecutive matches.
1905
Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out three runners at the plate, each the second out of a double play. The victims were the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.