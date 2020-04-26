Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 27
2014
Lydia Ko birdied the final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory and first as a professional, holding off Stacy Lewis and Jenny Shin in the inaugural Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic. Ko earned $270,000, celebrating on the 18th green three days after celebrating her 17th birthday.
Three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh won her record 47th FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour title, teaming with April Ross to beat Brazil’s Juliana Felisberta Silva and Maria Antonelli 21-11, 21-18 in the Fuzhou Open final.
2013
The Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs for the 22nd straight season after Henrik Zetterberg had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Dallas. The Red Wings owned the longest active playoff streak in major professional sports, six years longer than the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ stretch of postseason play.
Dwayne Roloson made 36 saves as Tampa Bay completed a big series comeback and eliminated Pittsburgh with a 1-0 win in Game 7. Roloson becomes the second goalie to go 6-0 in elimination games. He allowed only four goals in winning the final three games as the Lightning erased a 3-1 series deficit.
2011
Nathan Horton scored 5:43 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Boston had never won a playoff series after trailing 0-2 in 26 tries.
2009
The Denver Nuggets matched the biggest victory in playoff history with their 121-63 rout of New Orleans in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Minneapolis Lakers had the other 58-point postseason victory, beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. The Hornets record playoff lows in points, field goals made (17), field goals attempted (54), assists (10) and second-half points (24).
West Virginia State’s Bo Darby hit home runs in five consecutive at-bats over two games, including four in one contest. The sophomore outfielder homered in his first four trips to the plate against Salem International. He also connected in his final at-bat two days earlier against the University of Charleston. Darby homers twice more in the second game of the doubleheader, giving him six for the day with 14 RBIs.
2008
Texas A&M’s Kyle Colligan hit a walk-off homer to give the sixth-ranked Aggie baseball team a 3-2, 10-inning victory over 10th-ranked Missouri. It was A&M’s Big 12-record fifth straight series sweep.
Texas A&M’s Holly Ridley hit a two-run homer in the fifth-ranked Aggie softball team’s 6-3 victory over Nebraska as A&M clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title.
Ashley Force became the first woman to win a national Funny Car race. The 25-year-old beat her father, drag racing icon John Force, in the final round of the 28th annual Summit Racing Equipment Southern Nationals to deny him his 1,000 winning round in his 500th NHRA tour event.
2007
Kirk Radomski, a former New York Mets clubhouse employee, pled guilty to distributing steroids to major league players for a decade and agreed to help baseball’s steroids investigators.
2003
Texas A&M’s Cody Patton hit a pair of home runs to give the Aggies a 9-8 victory over Missouri, winning the series two games to one.
Kevin Millwood pitched his first career no-hitter to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 1-0.
2002
Derek Lowe pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay. Brent Abernathy was the only baserunner Lowe allowed in Boston’s 10-0 victory.
2001
Jamal Mashburn of Charlotte set an NBA playoff record by making all 25 of his free throws during the three-game sweep of Miami. Mashburn is 10-for-10 in Charlotte’s 94-79 victory.
1998
Texas A&M’s Craig Kuzmic hit a pair of home runs in the 10th-ranked Aggie baseball team’s 13-5 nonconference victory over Sam Houston State. The Big 12 leaders have hit 17 homers in four games.
Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Brian Barone announced he’d transfer to Marquette and not play for new coach Melvin Watkins who replaced his father, Tony Barone.
Bryan senior girls golfer Jennifer Newhouse shot 148 over 36 holes to finish second in the Class 5A Region II tournament, earning a trip to state.
1994
Scott Erickson, who allowed the most hits in the majors the previous season, pitched Minnesota’s first no-hitter in 27 years as the Twins beat Milwaukee 6-0.
Dave Hannan scored 5:43 into the fourth overtime to keep the Buffalo Sabres going in the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the sixth-longest game in NHL history.
1993
Bryan’s Mike Karow pitched a one-hitter, striking out 15 as the Viking baseball team beat Temple 2-1 to claim the 13-5A title.
The Bryan softball team defeated Magnolia 8-2 in Class 5A bi-district action as Jeanette Palasota drove in four runs.
The second-ranked Brenham baseball team defeated the sixth-ranked A&M Consolidated Tigers 14-4 in a battle of 21-4A leaders. Consol took a 3-0 lead as Duane Price hit a two-run homer but the Tigers had five errors, and the Cubs’ Kevin Mutscher, George Preston and Jordan Zimmerman hit back-to-back-to-back homers to highlight an eight-run fourth inning.
1968
Jimmy Ellis won the world heavyweight boxing title with a 15-round decision over Jerry Quarry in Oakland, Calif. This is the final bout of an eight-man elimination tournament to fill Muhammad Ali’s vacated title.
1960
The Minneapolis Lakers announced they would relocate to Los Angeles.
1956
Rocky Marciano retired as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. He finished with a 49-0 record, including six title defenses and 43 knockouts.
