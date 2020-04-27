Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 28
2013
Brenham sophomore post Teaira McCowan makes the 38th Annual All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team along with Snook senior guard Shakera Barnes, Centerville senior guard Kayla Brewer, Navasota senior guard Alexus Freeman and Madisonville senior post Lisa Nealey. Centerville’s James Crafton and Snook’s Micah Milliorn shared coach of the year honors. A&M Consolidated senior forward Jimmie Gilbert made the boys team along with Mumford sophomore forward Lakendric Hyson, Milano senior post Dominique Messer, Franklin junior guard Michael Witherspoon and Mumford junior guard Aubrie King. Mumford’s Chris Sodek was the coach of the year.
2011
The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
2010
Montreal beat Washington 2-1 to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 series victory and eliminate the NHL’s best regular-season team in the first round of the playoffs. The Canadiens were the ninth No. 8-seeded team to knock off a No. 1 in 32 matchups since the NHL went to its current playoff format in 1994 — and the first to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.
2008
A&M Consolidated football coach Jim Slaughter hired Bob DeBesse who was not retained after working two seasons for Texas A&M head coach Dennis Franchione.
2007
JaMarcus Russell, the big-play quarterback from LSU, was the first pick by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL draft.
2001
John Stockton had his first triple-double in 171 career playoff games with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah’s 94-91 loss to Dallas.
•
Colorado’s Patrick Roy set an NHL record with his 16th career playoff shutout, making 20 saves in a 2-0 win over Los Angeles.
1995
Michael Jordan, in his first playoff game since his return from retirement, scored 48 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 108-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
1987
The NBA awarded expansion franchises to Charlotte, N.C. and Miami for 1988, and Minneapolis and Orlando, Florida, in 1989. Each paid a $32.5 million entry fee.
1983
Texas A&M fullback Thomas Sanders scored on a 5-yard run with 7 minutes, 8 seconds left to give the White a 10-6 victory over the Maroon in the annual Maroon & White Game. Offensive tackle Tommy Robinson and defensive tackle Ray Childress were named the most improved players.
1979
The Maroon beat the White 18-7 in a defensive-dominated Maroon & White Game. The offense struggled with the top three running backs missing including Curtis Dickey who was running track.
1967
Muhammad Ali refused induction into the U.S. Armed Forces. He was arrested and the New York State Athletic Commission suspended his boxing license and stripped him of his heavyweight title.
