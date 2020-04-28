Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 29
2015
In what is believed to be the first major league baseball game played without fans in attendance, Chris Davis hit a three-run homer in a six-run first inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2. The gates at Camden Yards were locked because of concern for fan safety following recent rioting in Baltimore.
2014
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments he made in an audio recording. The Clippers’ owner is also fined $2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the NBA constitution.
2013
NBA veteran center Jason Collins became the first male professional athlete in the four major American sports leagues to come out as gay. Collins wrote a first-person account posted on Sports Illustrated’s website. The 34-year-old free agent played for six NBA teams in 12 seasons.
2011
Zach Randolph scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies advanced to their first Western Conference semifinals and knocked off the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs 99-91. The Grizzlies became the second No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed since the NBA expanded the first round to a best-of-7 series.
2010
The NCAA’s board of directors approved a 68-team format for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next season. It’s the first expansion since 2001 when the tournament went from 64 to 65 teams.
2007
Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki made an unassisted triple play in the seventh inning of the Rockies’ 9-7 win over Atlanta. It’s the 13th unassisted triple play in major league history and the first since 2003.
2005
In the first matchup between 300-game winners in almost 18 years, the Cubs’ Greg Maddux outdueled the Astros’ Roger Clemens in Chicago’s 3-2 win over Houston.
1998
A&M Consolidated’s Natalie Briaud won the Class 5A Region II girls tennis championship, earning a trip to state.
•
For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw was ordered during the post position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 spot twice while picking the draft order for post positions.
1994
Kirk Rueter of Montreal became the first major league pitcher since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 to start his career with a 10-0 record as the Expos beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.
1990
Pat Riley became the winningest coach in NBA playoff history as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100. Riley’s 100th victory put him ahead of Red Auerbach.
1988
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team clubbed its way to a 10-7 victory over Texas Christian as Scott Livingstone had four RBIs.
•
Former Texas A&M tight end Rich Siler, whose horseplay with a gun killed a teenage girl, was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation in Daytona Beach, Florida.
•
A&M Consolidated’s Rodney Wellmann won the Class 5A Region II 3,200 meters with McCullough’s Danny Green second.
•
The Baltimore Orioles ended their 21-game losing streak by winning their first game of the season, 9-0 over the Chicago White Sox.
1986
Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1.
1970
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West hit a 60-foot desperation shot at the buzzer to tie Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The Knicks outscored the Lakers 9-6 in overtime for a 111-108 win.
1961
ABC’s Wide World of Sports debuted.
1901
His Eminence, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, won the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Sannazarro in the only Derby ever raced in April. The race is generally held on the first Saturday in May.
