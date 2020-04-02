Here are top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 3
2018
The Cedar Park girls soccer team defeated College Station 2-1 in Class 5A area playoff action. Kate Hinckley scored on a penalty kick for the Lady Cougars.
The Leander Rouse girls soccer team also defeated Bryan 3-2 on penalty kicks in the 5A area playoffs.
2015
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M softball team grabbed a 1-0 victory over Georgia Tech on freshman Tori Vidales’ home run as senior Rachel Fox (15-6) threw a three-hitter.
2012
Brittney Griner scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Baylor women’s basketball team finish an undefeated season with an 80-61 victory over Notre Dame in the national championship game. Baylor became the first team in NCAA history to win 40 games.
2011
Texas A&M’s Sydney Colson drove the length of the court and passed to a cutting Tyra White who scored the go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to give the Aggies a 63-62 victory over Stanford in the women’s basketball NCAA semifinals. A&M erased a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes in its first Final Four appearance. Notre Dame’s Skylar Diggins scored 28 points and the Irish upset Connecticut 72-63 in the other semifinal, ending the brilliant career of Maya Moore and the Huskies’ quest for a third straight national championship.
2010
The Kansas baseball team earned an 8-8 tie against Texas A&M by scoring single runs in the ninth and 11th innings to tie the Aggies whose travel plans ended the game after 11.
2007
After a nine-year title drought, Tennessee and women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt captured an elusive seventh national title as the Lady Vols defeated Rutgers 59-46.
2006
Joakim Noah dominated UCLA with 16 points, nine rebounds and a record seven blocks to key a 73-57 blowout for Florida’s first national title in men’s basketball.
2005
The Texas A&M baseball team grabbed a 7-5 victory over Kansas as freshman right-hander Chance Gorgan struck out seven and walked two in seven innings, allowing only three hits.
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team cruised to a 7-1 victory over Kansas as sophomore Sharonda McDonald stole three bases to give her 85 for her career, topping the school record of 83 set by Lisa Klem (1999-2002).
The Baylor women’s basketball team, making its Final Four debut, rallied from a 15-point deficit for a 68-57 victory over LSU in the semifinals.
2004
St. Louis clinched its 25th consecutive NHL playoff berth, the longest in major league sports, with a 4-1 win over Nashville.
2002
The Utah Jazz set an NBA record by clinching its 17th straight winning season after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 99-87.
2000
The senior-laden Michigan State men’s basketball team raced to an 89-76 victory over Florida, giving the program its first national title since 1979 when it had Magic Johnson.
1995
UCLA won its first men’s national basketball championship in 20 years and record 11th NCAA title, keeping Arkansas from repeating with an 89-78 victory.
1994
Charlotte Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave North Carolina a 60-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in Major League Baseball’s first Sunday night opener, sending baseball into a new era with three divisions and a new playoff format.
1990
The A&M Consolidated baseball team batted around twice en route to a 17-9 victory over Brenham in District 21-4A play at Fireman’s Park. The Tigers ended Brenham’s 50-game winning streak despite having all-state shortstop Lee Fedora ejected in the first inning for arguing a third-strike call.
Travis Williams, David Rollen and Trey Witte hit home runs to power the Texas A&M baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Sam Houston State on 25-cent hot dog night at Olsen Field.
1989
Michigan defeated Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Rumeal Robinson hit two free throws with 3 seconds left for the Wolverines.
1988
Louisiana Tech won the NCAA women’s basketball championship with a 56-54 come-from-behind victory over Auburn.
1983
Lorenzo Charles scored on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg’s 35-foot desperation shot fell short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA championship.
