Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
APRIL 30
2016
Texas A&M’s Hunter Melton hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning to help the second-ranked Aggie baseball team to an 11-8 victory over Arkansas, salvaging a split of a doubleheader. The Razorbacks won the opener 9-5.
•
The second-ranked Florida softball team defeated Texas A&M 6-3. Kristen Cuyos hit a two-run homer and Tori Vidales added a solo shot for the Aggies.
•
Bryan’s Gus Hancock won the Class 5A Region III’s 800 meters.
•
The Rudder boys gymnastics team won the state championship as junior Tim Fletcher won the all-around title for a second straight year.
2015
For the first time in 51 years, the NFL draft returned to Chicago. Florida State’s Jameis Winston was selected by Tampa Bay as the first overall selection. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota went to Tennessee at No. 2. It was the sixth time since 1967 that quarterbacks went 1-2.
2011
Bryan’s Reagan Boenker hit a home run to help the Lady Viking softball team to a 4-3 victory over Mesquite, sweeping their best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district series.
•
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team made three errors that led to five unearned runs in Missouri’s 9-1 victory as Michael Wacha (5-3) took the loss.
•
The Ennis softball team grabbed a 7-2 victory over Rudder, sweeping their best-of-3 Class 4A bi-district series to end the Lady Rangers’ first playoff trip.
2010
Tiger Woods matched the worst nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career and finished with a 7-over 79 to miss the cut at the Quail Hollow Championship. Woods finished at 9-over 153, the highest 36-hole total of his career. It was the sixth time in his 14-year career he missed a cut.
2009
Derrick Rose scored 28 points and blocked Rajon Rondo’s potential winner as Chicago held on for a 128-127 triple-overtime victory over Boston to force Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Ray Allen scored a career playoff-high 51 points for the Celtics, while tying the NBA playoff record with nine 3-pointers.
2006
The Texas baseball team used three bunt hits and three sacrifice bunts to beat Texas A&M 6-5. The seventh-ranked Longhorns broke a ninth-inning tie against Kyle Nicholson, plating a leadoff hit batsman with a sacrifice, bunt single, a throwing error and another hit batsman.
2001
Texas A&M sophomore point guard Jamaal Gilchrist decides to transfer. Gilchrist, who played in 58 games and started 37 for the Aggie men’s basketball team, said he wants to play closer to his home of Washington, D.C.
1996
Bryan’s Monica Briggs pitched a perfect game to lead the Lady Viking softball team to a 2-0 victory over Marshall in the Class 5A regional playoffs. Briggs struck out 14 and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield in her third no-hitter of the season.
1993
Monica Seles, the top-ranked women’s tennis player, was stabbed in the back during a changeover at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, reached over a courtside railing and stuck a knife into Seles’ back. She had an inch-deep cut between her shoulder blades and missed the remainder of the 1993 season.
1991
The Bryan baseball team beat Cypress Creek 10-0 to clinch the District 16-5A championship, the program’s first league title in 14 years.
•
Abilene Cooper school board members say they will be voting on hiring former Brenham baseball coach Lee Driggers, who is working for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abilene Cooper is trying to replace Andy Malone, who resigned three weeks after getting suspended for using profanity to his players.
1976
Muhammad Ali won a unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young in Landover, Maryland, to retain his world heavyweight title.
1975
Larry O’Brien was named the NBA’s third commissioner, following J. Walter Kennedy (1963-75) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-63). O’Brien held the position until 1984.
1971
The Milwaukee Bucks became the second team to register a four-game sweep in the NBA championship, beating the Baltimore Bullets 118-106 in Game 4.
1961
San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays hit four home runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee.
