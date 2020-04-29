1993: World No. 1 Monica Seles stabbed in back during tennis match

Monica Seles sits on the ground as she is aided by two helpers, bottom, while others grab a man, unseen behind Seles, who leaned out of the stands at the Hamburg tennis tournament on April 30, 1993 and stabbed the world's top-ranked tennis player when she sat taking a break.

 AP FILE

Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.

APRIL 30

2016

Texas A&M’s Hunter Melton hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning to help the second-ranked Aggie baseball team to an 11-8 victory over Arkansas, salvaging a split of a doubleheader. The Razorbacks won the opener 9-5.

The second-ranked Florida softball team defeated Texas A&M 6-3. Kristen Cuyos hit a two-run homer and Tori Vidales added a solo shot for the Aggies.

Bryan’s Gus Hancock won the Class 5A Region III’s 800 meters.

The Rudder boys gymnastics team won the state championship as junior Tim Fletcher won the all-around title for a second straight year.

2015

For the first time in 51 years, the NFL draft returned to Chicago. Florida State’s Jameis Winston was selected by Tampa Bay as the first overall selection. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota went to Tennessee at No. 2. It was the sixth time since 1967 that quarterbacks went 1-2.

2011

Bryan’s Reagan Boenker hit a home run to help the Lady Viking softball team to a 4-3 victory over Mesquite, sweeping their best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district series.

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team made three errors that led to five unearned runs in Missouri’s 9-1 victory as Michael Wacha (5-3) took the loss.

The Ennis softball team grabbed a 7-2 victory over Rudder, sweeping their best-of-3 Class 4A bi-district series to end the Lady Rangers’ first playoff trip.

2010

Tiger Woods matched the worst nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career and finished with a 7-over 79 to miss the cut at the Quail Hollow Championship. Woods finished at 9-over 153, the highest 36-hole total of his career. It was the sixth time in his 14-year career he missed a cut.

2009

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and blocked Rajon Rondo’s potential winner as Chicago held on for a 128-127 triple-overtime victory over Boston to force Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Ray Allen scored a career playoff-high 51 points for the Celtics, while tying the NBA playoff record with nine 3-pointers.

2006

The Texas baseball team used three bunt hits and three sacrifice bunts to beat Texas A&M 6-5. The seventh-ranked Longhorns broke a ninth-inning tie against Kyle Nicholson, plating a leadoff hit batsman with a sacrifice, bunt single, a throwing error and another hit batsman.

2001

Texas A&M sophomore point guard Jamaal Gilchrist decides to transfer. Gilchrist, who played in 58 games and started 37 for the Aggie men’s basketball team, said he wants to play closer to his home of Washington, D.C.

1996

Bryan’s Monica Briggs pitched a perfect game to lead the Lady Viking softball team to a 2-0 victory over Marshall in the Class 5A regional playoffs. Briggs struck out 14 and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield in her third no-hitter of the season.

1993

Monica Seles, the top-ranked women’s tennis player, was stabbed in the back during a changeover at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, reached over a courtside railing and stuck a knife into Seles’ back. She had an inch-deep cut between her shoulder blades and missed the remainder of the 1993 season.

1991

The Bryan baseball team beat Cypress Creek 10-0 to clinch the District 16-5A championship, the program’s first league title in 14 years.

Abilene Cooper school board members say they will be voting on hiring former Brenham baseball coach Lee Driggers, who is working for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abilene Cooper is trying to replace Andy Malone, who resigned three weeks after getting suspended for using profanity to his players.

1976

Muhammad Ali won a unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young in Landover, Maryland, to retain his world heavyweight title.

1975

Larry O’Brien was named the NBA’s third commissioner, following J. Walter Kennedy (1963-75) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-63). O’Brien held the position until 1984.

1971

The Milwaukee Bucks became the second team to register a four-game sweep in the NBA championship, beating the Baltimore Bullets 118-106 in Game 4.

1961

San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays hit four home runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee.

