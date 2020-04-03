Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 4
2019
College Station swept the District 19-5A track and field titles with the girls winning their sixth title in seven years. The Cougar boys claimed their fourth straight title.
2018
The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team defeated Cedar Creek 3-1 in Class 5A area playoff action as Felix Avellaneda scored the match’s first two goals.
The College Station girls gymnastics team won its first regional championship, edging Round Rock 225.15 points to 224.20 to win the Region II title. The Rudder boys finished second to Humble Kingwood to also advance to state.
2015
The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team hit five home runs to sweep a doubleheader at Kentucky. Blake Allemand and Mitchell Nau hit homers in a 5-2 victory in the opener and Nick Banks, J.B. Moss and Nau homered in the 6-3 nightcap victory.
Rudder’s Ke’Asia Williams and Brianna Suber, Rockdale’s Velma Mitchell, A&M Consolidated’s Beth Ashley and Navasota’s Denisha Ford made the All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball First Team. Rudder’s Michael Stenseth was the coach of the year. The All-BV Boys First Team consisted of Calvert’s Cory Chopp, Bryan’s A.J. Lawson, Rockdale’s Wendell Mitchell, Mumford’s LaKendric Hyson and Navasota’s Kae’ron Baker. Allen Academy’s Dave Bliss was the coach of the year.
Georgia Tech freshman softball pitcher Christina Biggerstaff, who graduated from Cy-Fair, struck out 14 in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-4, eight-inning victory to deny Texas A&M a doubleheader sweep. The 23rd-ranked Aggies won the opener 11-0 in five innings.
2011
Kemba Walker scored 16 points and Alex Oriakhi had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead UConn to a 53-41 win over Butler in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game. UConn coach Jim Calhoun won his third national championship, something only four other coaches have done.
2005
Sean May scored 26 points to lead the North Carolina men’s basketball team to a 75-70 victory over Illinois to give veteran coach Roy Williams his first national championship.
2003
Toronto’s Lenny Wilkens set the NBA record for most career losses when the Raptors fell to the Spurs 124-98. Wilkens, in his 30th year as an NBA coach, was already the winningest coach in league history with 1,292 victories.
2001
Hideo Nomo became the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston’s 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joined Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.
2000
Daylon Holt’s bases-loaded, two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the unranked Texas A&M baseball team a 5-4 victory over Houston. Holt had hit his 13th homer of the season in the first inning.
The league-leading Round Rock Westwood baseball team grabbed a 6-3 victory over Bryan as Brent Clevlen allowed only three hits.
1994
Arkansas won its first national championship in men’s basketball with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.
1993
Sheryl Swoopes shattered the women’s basketball championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.
1990
Texas A&M sprinter Andre Cason had his two-year suspension by The Athletics Congress lifted. Cason, the 1990 NCAA indoor 55-meter champion, was sentenced on March 28 for failing to submit a drug test in December. Cason maintained he did not receive notice to take the drug test 48 hours before the test was to be conducted, and the TAC review board agreed.
1988
Danny Manning scored 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to power Kansas to its second NCAA men’s basketball championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.
