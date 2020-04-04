Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 5
2019
The 12th-ranked LSU baseball team scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings to eke out a 2-1 victory over 11th-ranked Texas A&M. LSU’s Josh Smith hit a home run off Bryce Miller to break the tie.
The Kingwood girls soccer team edged College Station 3-2 in Class 5A Region III quarterfinal action as Allie Byrd had a hat trick.
College Station’s Blake Bradham and Desmond O’Shea defeated A&M Consolidated’s Joey Tindall and Henning Schade 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to win the District 19-5A boys doubles tennis title.
The ninth-ranked College Station softball team defeated eighth-ranked Magnolia 9-2 as Brionna Warren had four hits.
2018
The 20th-ranked LSU baseball team scored all its runs in the fourth inning for a 4-1 victory over 19th-ranked Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park. It was the fourth straight Southeastern Conference opening-series loss for the Aggies (21-9, 3-7).
The College Station girls track team swept the top three places in the 1,600 meters to give it the District 18-5A championship. The Lady Cougars edged Bryan 143-133. The College Station boys almost doubled the field with 195 points to win their third straight title.
2016
UConn won an unprecedented fourth straight women’s national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51. Geno Auriemma passed UCLA’s John Wooden with his 11th national title and a sixth undefeated season.
2011
Texas A&M’s Danielle Adams scored 30 points to lead the Aggies to a 76-70 victory over Notre Dame in the women’s basketball national championship game. Tyra White added 18 points.
2010
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon agreed to a new contract on the heels of a 24-10 season. Turgeon, who was 73-31 at A&M at the time, had just completed the third year of an eight-year contract worth approximately $1.2 million annually.
Duke won its fourth NCAA men’s basketball championship, holding off Butler 61-59 and surviving Gordon Hayward’s last-second desperation shot that hit the rim.
2005
Texas A&M junior forward Antoine Wright declared for the NBA draft but did not hire an agent, leaving himself the option of returning to school.
The Texas A&M baseball team tied Sam Houston State 6-6 at Olsen Field in a game called in the eighth inning by rain. It was A&M’s first tie since 1995. With lightning in the skies, SHSU’s Isaias Garcia hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the score at 6.
Sophia Young scored 26 points to lead the Baylor women’s basketball team to an 84-62 victory over Michigan State in the national title game.
A&M football coach Dennis Franchione said senior quarterback Reggie McNeal won’t play in Saturday’s Maroon & White Game. “He’s got a couple of nicks, and we just don’t see any reason to risk getting him hurt,” Franchione said.
The Bryan softball team defeated Temple 5-0 to give coach Janice Williamson her 350th victory. Williamson, who graduated from Bryan, improved her career record to 350-139 with the win.
2004
Led by 24 points from Emeka Okafor and 21 from Ben Gordon, UConn outclassed Georgia Tech 82-73 to win the men’s basketball national championship.
2000
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is ranked eighth in the latest WingspanBank.com national poll. A&M (11-5) broke the Top 10 for the first time in program history.
Texas A&M defensive line coach Ron Milus was hired by the Denver Broncos a few weeks before spring drills opened. Head coach R.C. Slocum, a former defensive coordinator, took over as the defensive line coach.
1995
The Texas A&M football team is going through spring drills with Mike Sherman as offensive line coach. Sherman returned to Aggieland after a season at UCLA. Sherman’s house in UCLA was 32 miles from campus. “I used to run over to the school and have lunch with my daughters and run home see my wife [while at A&M],” Sherman said. “Sometimes, you don’t realize what you have until you don’t have it anymore.”
1993
Donald Williams scored 25 points to lead North Carolina to a 77-71 win over Michigan in the NCAA men’s basketball championship.
1990
Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum ended a spring scrimmage after 45 minutes, sending the players back to individual drills. “I thought we took a step backwards today,” Slocum said.
CBS named Jack Buck as its top baseball announcer four days after firing Brent Musburger.
1972
Major League Baseball failed to open the season as scheduled for the first time because of a player strike, which started April 1 and would be settled on April 13.
