Here were the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history.
April 6
2019
• Texas A&M’s Asa Lacy allowed only one hit in six innings against LSU, striking out 11 and walking four. Lacy’s effort allowed the 11th-ranked Aggies to down the 12th-ranked LSU Tigers 6-4. But the Tigers (23-10, 8-4) bounced back to win the nightcap 9-3 and tie ninth-ranked Arkansas (24-8, 8-4) for the SEC West lead while A&M (25-8-1, 7-4-1) slipped to fourth.
2018
• John Doxakis pitched eight solid innings to help the 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat 20th-ranked LSU 9-2 and even the series. Logan Foster had three of A&M’s 12 hits.
• The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team defeated Magnolia West 4-2 in penalty kicks to win the Class 5A regional quarterfinal match. Consol reached the semifinals for the second straight season under coach Stefano Salerno, who earned his 100th victory with the Tigers.
• The College Station baseball team got a 3-2 walk-off victory over Bryan in 18-5A play. Wilson Roubion’s eighth-inning single lifted the Cougars (16-5, 6-1) who had the leadoff batter reach for the fifth straight inning.
• Texas A&M junior guard Admon Gilder became the third player from the men’s basketball team to declare for the NBA draft, joining junior center Tyler Davis and sophomore forward Robert Williams. Gilder said he wouldn’t hire an agent as did Davis.
2015
• The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team was blanked 1-0 by Tomball Memorial in the Class 5A Region III tournament semifinals.
• Duke’s talented freshmen — Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen and Jahlil Okafor — turned a one-time nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead with 1:22 left to grit out a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin for the program’s fifth national title. Allen, the most unheralded of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first-year players, stepped up and scored 16 points to keep Duke in it when Wisconsin looked like it was about to run away.
• Allen Academy boys basketball coach and athletic director Dave Bliss resigned to become men’s basketball coach at Southwestern Christian, an NAIA school in Bethany, Oklahoma. The 71-year-old Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 after an investigation showed he made improper tuition payments for two players and attempted to cover up the violations by trying to frame one of his players who was killed by a teammate. Bliss, who won 525 collegiate games in 28 seasons at Oklahoma, SMU, New Mexico and Baylor, also was implicated in NCAA violations while at SMU. Bliss resurrected his career at Allen, winning five straight Texas Christian Athletic League titles.
2010
• Maya Moore scored 23 points to help Connecticut rally from a horrible first half to beat Stanford 53-47 for its second straight undefeated championship season and its seventh national title. UConn (39-0) won its 78th straight, extending its women’s NCAA record for consecutive victories, although this one was the closest. All of the Huskies’ previous wins in the streak were by double digits.
• The 10th-ranked A&M Consolidated softball team grabbed a 6-5 walk-off victory over 25th-ranked Bryan behind pitcher Sarah Halliwell, who threw 157 pitches.
2009
• Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and North Carolina won a national championship, ending Michigan State’s inspirational run with a 89-72 rout.
2005
• Texas left-hander Cat Oserman pitched a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M at McCombs Field in Austin. She struck out 16 before a standing-room-only crowd.
• The Eagle announced its All-Brazos Valley basketball teams. The girls team included Bryan guard Timila Martin, Rockdale forward Jessica Gaines, Navasota post Ti’ance Mock, Franklin guard Bekka Russ and Lexington forward Krystal Benson-Cooper with Navasota’s Tommy Gates the coach of the year. The boys team included Brenham guard Travail Cloud, Bryan guard/forward Leslie Jackson, Hearne guard Derrick Johnson, Snook guard LaQuinta Nickerson and Brazos Christian guard Joseph Turner. Snook’s Mike Junek was the coach of the year.
2004
• Connecticut’s championship sweep is completed. Led by Diana Taurasi, UConn defeated Tennessee 70-61. The victory by the women — their third straight and fourth in five years, makes Connecticut the first Division I basketball school to sweep both men’s and women’s titles.
2000
• A&M’s defense dominated the offense in a scrimmage before 1,800 fans. Quarterbacks Mark Farris, Colby Freeman and Vance Smith combined to complete only 13 passes for 140 yards. Freeman threw two interceptions.
• A&M Consolidated senior golfer Geoff Koenig won the 15-5A boys championship at Del Lago.
1995
• A&M Consolidated wide receiver Lee Fedora was selected to play in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s All-Star Football Game. He’s the first Tiger to be picked.
1992
• Duke became the first team in 19 years to repeat as NCAA champion with a 71-51 victory over Michigan’s Fab Five freshmen, the youngest team to vie for the title.
1987
• Sugar Ray Leonard returned to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision for the middleweight title, becoming boxing’s 10th triple champion.
1973
• Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees became the first major league designated hitter, in an opening-day game against Boston.
1952
• Sam Snead won his second Masters, beating Jack Burke Jr. by four shots.
1947
• Jimmy Demaret won the Masters for the second time with two-stroke victory over Byron Nelson and Frank Stranahan.
1896
• The first modern Olympic Games begin in Athens, Greece. James B. Connelly won the first event — the hop, step and jump.
