Here were some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 9
2019
The Texas State baseball team scored all its runs in the first inning en route to a 5-3 victory over 12th-ranked Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park as sophomore starting pitcher Dustin Saenz recorded just one out before being lifted.
The College Station baseball team held on for an 8-5 victory over A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field with clutch relief pitching by Jordan Bellows.
2015
Texan Jordan Spieth fired a first-round 8-under 64 at the Masters, the best opening round in 19 years.
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned at least a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 4-0 victory at 25th-ranked LSU.
2013
Freshman Breanna Stewart scored 23 points and Connecticut won its eighth national championship with a record 93-60 rout of Louisville. The victory tied Geno Auriemma and the Huskies with Pat Summitt and Tennessee for the most titles in women’s college basketball history. It was the most lopsided victory in a championship game.
2010
The fifth-ranked A&M Consolidated baseball team grabbed a 10-1 victory over Temple behind sophomore left-hander Ford Moore.
2005
Defense dominated play as the White defeated the Maroon 20-3 to end Texas A&M’s spring football drills. Senior quarterback Reggie McNeal didn’t play with his backups getting sacked four times. The Maroon’s Japhus Brown had the lone interception. Johnny Jolly caused the only fumble, and Kerry Franks had a 27-yard return of a blocked punt for a touchdown.
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team grabbed a 3-0 victory over Iowa State as freshman pitcher Amanda Scarborough allowed only one hit.
A&M Consolidated senior Candis Kelly won the shot put at the Texas Relays with a throw of 44 feet, 5 inches. The defending champion won it on her last throw.
Texas A&M senior defensive lineman Mike Montgomery won the football team’s Aggie Heart Award with Gov. Rick Perry making the presentation.
2000
The Oklahoma baseball team completed a sweep of Texas A&M with a 5-1 victory at Olsen Field. The Sooners became the first team to sweep the Aggies at Olsen Field in nine years. A&M had won at least one game in 52 straight home series dating back to a sweep by Baylor in 1991.
Vijay Singh of Fiji won the Masters, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over Ernie Els.
1993
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 10-4 for their 16th straight win to break the NHL record of 15 held by the New York Islanders.
1990
Texas A&M shot-putter Mike Stulce was ruled ineligible for the rest of the season by the Aggies for violating unspecified NCAA and university eligibility regulations. The junior also was stripped of his 1990 NCAA indoor title.
1989
Britain’s Nick Faldo made a 25-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters. Runner-up Scott Hoch missed a 2-foot putt for par on the first hole of the playoff that would have given him the title.
1978
Gary Player shot a final-round 64 to win his third Masters, edging Hubert Green, Rod Funseth and defending champion Tom Watson by a shot.
Denver Nugget David Thompson lost out to San Antonio Spur George Gervin for the NBA season scoring title. Thompson scored 73 points against the Detroit Pistons in the last game. It’s the third-highest total in an NBA game. Gervin, not to be outdone, later scored 63 against the New Orleans Jazz. It was just enough to give Gervin the scoring crown, 27.22 points per game to Thompson’s 27.15, the tightest 1-2 finish.
1962
Arnold Palmer won a three-way playoff, beating Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the Masters.
1950
Jimmy Demaret won his third Masters, by two strokes over Jim Ferrier.
1947
Leo Durocher, manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, was suspended for one year by commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler for “conduct detrimental to baseball.” Durocher is linked to gambling.
