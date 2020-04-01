Here were top stories in The Eagle this date in history.
April 2
2019
• Jonathan Ducoff had three hits, including a home run to power the 11th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 9-6 road victory over 17th-ranked Texas before a regular-season record crowd of 7,952.
• The College Station girls soccer team defeated Leander Rouse 1-0 in Class 5A area playoff action on junior midfielder’s Olivia Reichman’s goal. Lady Cougar goalie Rebekah Hailey picked up the shutout.
2018
• Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points to lead the Villanova men’s basketball team to a 79-62 victory over Michigan for the Wildcats second national title in three years.
2017
• A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first women’s national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State. Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.
2015
• College Station freshman Hailey Daniel scored late in overtime to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 victory over Tomball Memorial in Class 5A area soccer playoff action.
• The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team scored four times in the final seven minutes for a 5-2 victory over Waller in the Class 5A area playoffs.
• The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team lost to Magnolia 3-1 in 5A area playoff action.
• The College Station boys soccer team, reaching the 5A area round for the first time, lost to Houston Spring Woods 3-1.
2014
• The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 to give the Lakers their 50th loss of the season. The last time the Lakers had 50 or more losses was 1974-75 (30-52).
2012
• Doron Lamb scored 22 points as Kentucky won its eighth men’s national championship, holding off Kansas for a 67-59 victory.
2010
• Right-hander John Stilson (6-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings after relieving Ross Stripling to help the Texas A&M baseball team to a 6-4 victory over Kansas.
• The Round Rock Westwood girls soccer team grabbed a 3-0 victory over Bryan in the Class 5A Region II semifinals.
2007
• The Florida Gators kept their stranglehold on the college basketball world with an 84-75 victory over Ohio State for their second straight national championship.
2005
• The Texas A&M baseball team rolled to a 12-4 victory over Kansas at Olsen Field with 19 hits, six of them doubles and two homers.
• Texas A&M’s offense looked sharp in a spring football scrimmage until it reached the red zone. Quarterback Reggie McNeal looked sharp, but McNeal and backups Stephen McGee and Ty Branyon were tackled for losses 11 times.
• Roger Powell Jr. and Luther Head scored 20 points apiece in leading Illinois to a 72-57 win over Louisville in semifinals of the Final Four. With the win, the Illini (37-1) tied the single-season NCAA record for victories.
2000
• The top-ranked Connecticut women’s basketball team blew past second-ranked Tennessee 71-52 to win its second title.
• The Texas A&M baseball team was denied a weekend sweep as Kansas junior pitcher Brandon O’Neal struck out a career-high 10 in an 8-1 victory.
1995
• The A&M baseball team swept a doubleheader at Houston, winning the first game 4-1 in 10 innings and taking the nightcap 7-0. That gave the Aggies a sweep of the four-game series. A&M (22-13-1, 7-4), which was in fifth place in the SWC heading into the weekend, came out tied for second and riding a season-high five-game winning streak.
• Connecticut capped an unbeaten season by defeating Tennessee 70-64 for the NCAA women’s championship. The Huskies, 35-0, become the winningest basketball team for one season in Division I.
1990
• The UNLV men’s basketball team blasted Duke 103-73 for the school’s first national title in the largest margin of victory in a title game. It was a sweet victory for UNVL head coach Jerry Tarkanian who fought the NCAA in the courts for the last 15 years, extending the Blue Devils’ streak to eight Final Four appearances without a title.
1986
• The 3-point field goal, at 19 feet, 9 inches, was adopted by the NCAA.
1984
• Georgetown, led by junior center Patrick Ewing and freshman forward Reggie Williams, beat Houston 84-75 to win the NCAA championship in Seattle.
