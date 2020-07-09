JULY 10
2016
Longtime high school football assistant Bill Hoppers was hired as St. Joseph’s head football coach. Hoppers was defensive coordinator under Ross Rogers when A&M Consolidated won the Class 4A title in 1991 and he was DC for Navasota’s Lee Fedora when it won the 3A Division II title in 2012 and the 4A Division I title in 2014.
•
Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court. Murray became the first British man since 1936 to win the singles title at the All England Club in 2013.
2015
Navasota broke up a two-point attempt in the closing seconds to claim a 40-39 victory over China Spring to win the Division II state 7-on-7 state football title at Veterans Park. Navasota won eight straight games in two days to become the first Brazos Valley team to win the summer passing state title. Navasota won 16 straight to win the Class 4A Division I state title last fall.
2010
Spain won soccer’s World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands. A finals-record 11 yellow cards were handed out and the Dutch finished with 10 men. In the end, Andres Iniesta broke free and scored a right-footed shot from eight yards just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.
2007
Former A&M Consolidated track and field and basketball standout Stephanie Gilbert was named to the All-Louisiana track and field team for 2007 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Gilbert was named to the team in the hammer throw.
2005
Texas A&M graduate and businessman Artie McFerrin and his family pledged $9 million toward the school’s proposed indoor practice facility.
2004
LSU men’s and women’s track and field coach Pat Henry was offered a position at Texas A&M, as reported by the Baton Rouge Advocate. The 53-year-old Henry had been at LSU 17 years, winning 27 NCAA championships. A&M athletic director Bill Byrne called LSU AD Skip Bertman on Friday to ask permission to talk to Henry. “They’re going out to try to get the best guy,” Bertman said. “We have to see what we can do to make sure we keep him.”
1992
The Major Soccer League, the only major nationwide professional soccer competition in the United States, folded after 14 seasons.
1976
Johnny Miller shot 66 in the final round to beat 19-year-old Spaniard Seve Ballesteros by six strokes to win the British Open. Ballesteros shot 74 and ended tied for second place with Jack Nicklaus. It was the fifth time Nicklaus was a runner-up in the British Open.
1971
Lee Trevino rebounded from a double-bogey on the next to last hole with a birdie on the final hole to win the 100th British Open by one stroke over Lu Liang-Huan. Trevino, who won the U.S. Open a month earlier, was the fourth golfer to win both championships in the same year, joining Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932) and Ben Hogan (1953).
1951
Britain’s Randy Turpin defeated Sugar Ray Robinson in 15 rounds to win the world middleweight title and gave Robinson his second loss in 135 bouts.
1934
Carl Hubbell struck out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession, but the American League came back to win the All-Star game 9-7 at the Polo Grounds.
1926
Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open golf tournament for the second time with a 293 total.
