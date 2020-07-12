JULY 13
2017
Texas A&M senior golfer Cameron Champ won the 114th Trans-Miss Amateur Championship with a 54-hole score of 9-under 201 after the final round was washed out. Champ, who led the championship by one shot after 36 holes, stretched his lead to four in the third round with five birdies and an eagle on his way to a 4-under 66 in the third round. He had birdied four of his first six holes before the final round was canceled.
2015
Navasota wide receiver Tren’Davian Dickson surprised many by committing to Texas. Texas A&M was considered the favorite for Dickson, who rescinded a commitment to Baylor that February. The national record holder for touchdown receptions in a season (39) bypassed pass-oriented A&M to join a UT offense which struggled in recent seasons. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Dickson, a four-star recruit, was the 21st-ranked receiver in the nation and the 18th-best prospect in Texas by 247Sports.com.
•
Somerville’s Rex Sharp, hired as an assistant football coach, was elevated to head coach after James Richarsdon accepted a teaching position in the district. Sharp, 53, came to Somerville from Gladewater Sabine, where he served as defensive coordinator. The 1984 Texas A&M graduate and native of Henderson, had previous head coaching stints at Class 4A Bullard and at Price Carlisle.
•
Former Texas A&M pitcher Michael Wacha, in his third season with the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked for the National League team for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. No Aggies has pitched in the All-Star Game and the last to play was second baseman Chuck Knoblauch in 1997. Wacha was 10-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings. Other former A&M players selected to all-star rosters include Davey Johnson, who tied Knoblauch for the lead among Aggies with four appearances. The others are Wally Moon, who was chosen for three games and started in 1959, along with Beau Bell, who was a reserve in 1937.
2013
Tim Lincecum threw a no-hitter with a spectacular diving catch by right fielder Hunter Pence in the San Francisco Giants’ 9-0 win against the San Diego Padres.
2007
Incoming Texas A&M freshman women’s basketball signee Sydney Colson led the South with 17 points in an 81-74 loss to the North in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A/4A All-Star Game. Colson, a 5-foot-8 guard from Houston Westside High School, had two steals, hit 9 of 10 free throws and had three assists.
2003
Beth Daniel became the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history, making birdies on the final two holes to beat Juli Inkster by a stroke in the Canadian Women’s Open. At 46 years, 8 months and 29 days, Daniel broke the age record set by JoAnne Carner in 1985.
1996
Cigar matched Citation’s modern North American record of 16 consecutive wins, pulling away to take the $1.05 million Arlington Citation Challenge by 3½ lengths.
1971
Reggie Jackson hit a mammoth home run off the power generator on the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium to highlight a barrage of six homers — three by each team — as the AL beats the NL 6-4 in the All-Star game.
