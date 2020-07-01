JULY 2
2017
Jeff Horn shocked Manny Pacquiao by a controversial unanimous decision at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, to win the WBO welterweight title. All three judges awarded the bout to Horn, with American Waleska Roldan’s 117-111 score attracting most of the criticism. U.S. judge Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan of Argentina each scored it 115-113.
2016
Texas A&M senior Shelbi Vaughan earned a spot in the Summer Olympics by finishing second in the women’s discus at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Former San Diego State NCAA champion Whitney Ashley won the event at 204 feet, 2 inches, while Vaughan threw 197-9.
2012
Rudder hired former Texas A&M pitcher Jessica Kapchinski as its softball coach. Kapchinski, whose maiden name was Slataper, was giving private lessons the last three years. She replaces Brandy Gibson, who was hired at College Station.
Texas A&M graduate Erica Enders became the first female driver to win an NHRA Pro Stock race, beating four-time series champion Greg Anderson in the final of the Route 66 NHRA Nationals. Enders, one of only six women to compete in the event, drove her Chevy Cobalt to a pass of 6.627 seconds at 207.40 mph, while Anderson had a 6.641 at 208.36 in a Chevy Camaro.
2013
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel was named the 2012-2013 Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletic directors.
2005
Venus Williams overcame an early deficit and a championship point to beat top-ranked Lindsay Davenport 4-6, 7-6 (4), 9-7 for her fifth major title and her first in nearly four years.
Danica Patrick, a 23-year-old rookie, won her first Indy Racing League pole at Kansas Speedway, becoming the second woman to win an IRL pole. Sarah Fisher was the first female pole-sitter, starting first at a race in 2002 in Kentucky.
1994
Colombian defender Andres Escobar, 27, was killed outside a bar in Colombia in retaliation for deflecting a ball into his own goal in a 2-1 loss to the United States in the World Cup.
1989
Jockey Steve Cauthen became the first rider in history to sweep the world’s four major derbies after winning the Irish Derby with Old Vic. He previously won the Kentucky Derby with Affirmed (1978), the Epsom Derby with Slip Anchor (1985) and Reference Point (1987) and the French Derby with Old Vic (1989).
1988
Steffi Graf ended Martina Navratilova’s six-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory in the women’s singles final. It was the first time in nine finals that Navratilova lost a match.
1976
Chris Evert beat Evonne Goolagong 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon.
1967
Catherine Lacoste of France became the first foreigner and first amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship. The 22-year-old is also the youngest champion.
1966
Billie Jean King won the first of her six singles titles at Wimbledon, beating Maria Bueno of Brazil 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
1921
The Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier heavyweight match at Rickard’s Orchard in Jersey City, New Jersey, was the first million-dollar gate in boxing history. The receipts totaled $1,789,238 with $50 ringside seats. Dempsey knocked out Carpentier at 1:16 of the fourth round in front of 80,183.
