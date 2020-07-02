JULY 3
2010
Class 4A state champion Brenham placed senior pitcher Chase Wellbrock, senior catcher Seth Spivey, senior center fielder Chance Bolcerek, junior pitcher-outfielder Ty Schlottmann and senior second baseman Erich Weiss on the 14th annual All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team. A&M Consolidated senior pitcher Kevin Bishop, sophomore pitcher Riley Ferrell and junior first baseman Andrew Brown also made the team along with Bryan senior center fielder Krey Bratsen, Navasota senior outfielder Kye Hildreth, Brazos Christian junior shortstop Ian Thomasson and Rudder juniors third baseman Kyle Danford and designated hitter Will Johnson.
2016
Serena Williams overwhelmed Annika Beck 6-3, 6-0 in just 51 minutes on Centre Court at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with her 300th career Grand Slam match win.
Brittney Griner had the sixth regular season triple-double in WNBA history with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury to a 95-87 win over the Atlanta Dream.
The All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team included three College Station Cougars and three Bryan Vikings in College Station sophomore pitcher Travis Hester, senior first baseman Mathew Bennett and senior second baseman Mark Golladay along with Bryan senior pitcher Landon Miner and juniors shortstop Jake Fuller and outfielder Myles Sheffield. Brenham senior pitcher Dylan Lester, Rudder catcher Sean Arnold, Anderson-Shiro senior third baseman Dylan Bohnert, Navasota senior outfielder Sammy Blair, Madisonville senior outfielder Kyle Poe, Brazos Christian sophomore utility player Cooper Kay and Leon junior designated hitter Rhett Read also made the team.
2006
Annika Sorenstam won the U.S. Women’s Open after 10 years of frustration and netted her 10th major championship. Sorenstam shot a 1-under 70 to beat Pat Hurst by four strokes in an 18-hole playoff for the largest margin of victory in a playoff at the major since Kathy Cornelius won by seven shots in 1956.
Sorenstam won the event in 1995 and 1996 but waited 10 years to claim the title again. Over that stretch she won seven major titles including three at the ANA Inspiration, three Women’s PGA Championships and the 2003 Women’s British Open.
1982
Martina Navratilova began her streak of six straight women’s singles titles at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Chris Evert Lloyd. It also marked the third Wimbledon singles title for Navratilova, all against Evert Lloyd.
1976
Bjorn Borg beat Ilie Nastase 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 to win his first men’s singles title at Wimbledon.
1966
Atlanta pitcher Tony Cloninger became the first National League player to hit two grand slams in one game. He added a single and had nine RBIs in a 17-3 win over San Francisco.
1951
Sam Snead won his third PGA Championship with a 7 and 6 victory over Walter Burkemo at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh.
1931
Max Schmeling knocked out Young Stribling at 2:46 of the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Cleveland.
1912
Rube Marquard of the New York Giants ran his season record to 19-0 with a 2-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. His winning streak ended five days later against the Chicago Cubs.
