JULY 4
2011
Tyler Farrar became the first American to win a July 4 Tour de France stage, dominating a sprint finish in the third leg as teammate Thor Hushovd of Norway kept the yellow jersey.
2009
Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus 7-6 (3), 6-2 for her third Wimbledon title and 11th Grand Slam championship.
2008
Dara Torres completed her improbable Olympic comeback, making the U.S. team for the fifth time by winning the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska. The 41-year-old won in 54.78 seconds. A nine-time Olympic medalist, she already was the first U.S. swimmer to make four Olympic teams.
2004
Meg Mallon won the Women’s U.S. Open with a 6-under 65, the lowest final round by a champion in the 59-year history of the tournament. Mallon finished at 10-under 274 for a two-shot victory over Annika Sorenstam.
1999
Pete Sampras overwhelmed Andre Agassi in three sets to capture his sixth Wimbledon title and tie Roy Emerson’s record with his 12th Grand Slam championship. Sampras was the first man in the Open era to claim six Wimbledon titles.
1987
Martina Navratilova won her eighth Wimbledon singles title and sixth straight, beating Steffi Graf 7-5, 6-3.
1982
Jimmy Connors beat John McEnroe 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 for the men’s singles championship at Wimbledon. The match lasted 4 hours, 16 minutes.
1975
Billie Jean King beat Evonne Goolagong 6-0, 6-1 for her sixth and final singles title at Wimbledon.
1923
Jack Dempsey beat Tommy Gibbon in 15 rounds for the heavyweight title. The fight almost bankrupted the town of Shelby, Montana, which borrowed heavily to stage it.
1919
Jack Dempsey won the world heavyweight title at Toledo, Ohio, when Jess Willard failed to answer the bell for the fourth round.
1914
The Harvard eight won the Grand Challenge Cup to become the first American crew to capture the top event at the Henley Royal Regatta in England.
