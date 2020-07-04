JULY 5
2009
Roger Federer won a record 15th Grand Slam title when he outlasted Andy Roddick for his sixth Wimbledon championship in a marathon match. Federer served 50 aces and overcame the resilient Roddick 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 16-14 to break the record of career major victories he shared with Pete Sampras.
2008
Venus Williams won her fifth Wimbledon singles title, defeating sister Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
2003
Serena Williams beat sister Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight Wimbledon title. It was her fifth championship in the past six Grand Slams, each capped by a victory over Venus.
1993
Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics opened both games of a doubleheader with a homer, the first player to do so in 60 years.
1992
Andre Agassi beat Goran Ivanisevic 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final for his first Grand Slam title.
1990
ESPN announced it will televise Texas A&M’s football season opener at Hawaii.
ESPN also announced it would televise defending national champion Miami at Brigham Young on Sept. 8 to end a tripleheader that will start with California at Wisconsin followed by Clemson at Virginia. The network now has 48 games scheduled for the 1990 season.
1980
Bjorn Borg of Sweden won his fifth men’s singles title at Wimbledon, defeating John McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 8-6.
1968
The Philadelphia 76ers traded Wilt Chamberlain to the Los Angeles Lakers after they were unable to sign him.
•
Australia’s Rod Laver won the first open Wimbledon tennis championship, defeating countryman Tony Roche 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Laver became the first player since Fred Perry (1934-36) to win the men’s title three straight times.
1952
Maureen Connolly won her first of three straight women’s singles title at Wimbledon, defeating Louise Brough 6-4, 6-3.
1947
Larry Doby became the first Black player in the American League. In his first career at-bat, Doby struck out as a pinch-hitter for the Cleveland Indians in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
