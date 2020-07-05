JULY 6
2015
A&M Consolidated hired Lufkin’s Heather Slaton as its softball coach. She replaced Rusty Erwin who retired after three seasons with the Lady Tigers. Slaton was at Lufkin for 10 years, the last seven as head coach. Lufkin made the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade in 2014.
2014
Novak Djokovic won his second Wimbledon title and denied Roger Federer his record eighth by holding off the Swiss star in five sets. Djokovic wasted a 5-2 lead in the fourth set but held on for a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory.
2012
Andy Murray reached the Wimbledon final for the first time, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Murray became the first British man to play in the Wimbledon final since Bunny Austin in 1938.
2010
Snook brought back alumnus Mike Junek for another stint as head boys basketball coach. The 48-year-old Junek played on three state championship teams and also coached the Bluejays to their last state tournament appearance in 2005. Junek coached his alma mater for eight years before leaving after the 2006 season to become head coach at Lexington. The 2005 Bluejays ended a 20-year absence from the state tournament by reaching the Class A Division I final. Junek replaced Duane Fikac, who resigned to become head coach at 4A Goose Creek Memorial.
2000
Venus Williams beat her younger sister Serena 6-2, 7-6 (3) to reach the Wimbledon final. Their singles match is the first between sisters in a Grand Slam semifinal.
1998
Twenty-year-old Se Ri Pak became the youngest U.S. Women’s Open champion after hitting an 18-foot birdie on the 20th extra hole to beat amateur Jenny Chuasiriporn in the longest Women’s Open in history.
1997
Pete Sampras won the fourth Wimbledon title and 10th Grand Slam title of his career, after beating Frenchmen Cedric Pioline 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
1996
Steffi Graf beat Spain’s Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 6-3, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final for the German star’s 20th Grand Slam title and 100th tournament victory.
1995
Former Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant Eileen Feeney was named as one of five finalists to be Iowa State’s next head coach, replacing Theresa Becker who resigned. Feeney played at Kansas State under Lynn Hickey and then was an assistant at A&M for eight seasons under Hickey. The other ISU finalists are Louisville head coach Bud Childers, Iowa assistant Tim Eatman, Toledo head coach Bill Fennelly and Western Illinois head coach Regina Miller.
1994
Leroy Burrell broke the world record in the 100 meters in Lausanne, Switzerland. Burrell’s time of 9.85 seconds bettered Carl Lewis’ 9.86 clocking set in the 1991 World Championships.
1968
Billie Jean King won her third consecutive women’s singles title at Wimbledon after beating Australia’s Judy Tegart 9-7, 7-5.
1957
Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to win a title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club by beating Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles title match.
1933
The first major league All-Star game was played at Comiskey Park, Chicago. The American League beat the National League 4-2 on Babe Ruth’s two-run homer.
