JULY 7
2016
The Texas A&M softball program hired former Kentucky All-Southeastern Conference shortstop Kara Dill as its volunteer pitching coach. Dill, who had spent the previous two years at LSU as a volunteer assistant, replaced Rhi Kliesing, who held the position for four years.
2013
Andy Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
2012
Serena Williams dominated from start to finish, beating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 to win a fifth championship at the All England Club and 14th major title overall, ending a two-year drought. Five hours later Serena and sister Venus beat Czech duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles final. It was their fifth Wimbledon doubles title together.
2011
Bryan High left-handed pitcher Ty Culbreth pledged to the University of Texas. Culbreth was coming off a 4-0 junior season with an 0.20 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.
2007
Venus Williams claimed her fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Marion Bartoli.
2006
Roger Federer overwhelmed Sweden’s Jonas Bjorkman 6-2, 6-0, 6-2 to close in on his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. Rafael Nadal, two-time French Open champion, beat Marcos Baghdatis, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3 to reach his first Wimbledon championship. It was the first time since 1952 that the same players have reached back-to-back finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.
2004
Former Texas A&M swimmers Matt Rose and Riley Janes qualified for the 2004 Athens Olympics at the Canadian Olympic Trials. Rose won the 100-meter backstroke and Janes was second.
2002
Juli Inkster matched the lowest final-round score by an Open champion with a 4-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Annika Sorenstam in the U.S. Women’s Open. It was her seventh major, most among active players.
1993
Tom Burgess tossed three touchdown passes, and Wayne Walker scored twice as Ottawa spoils the debut of the CFL’s first American-based team by beating Sacramento 32-23.
1991
Steffi Graf beat Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 to capture her third Wimbledon women’s title.
1990
Martina Navratilova won her ninth Wimbledon women’s singles championship, beating Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1, to break the record she shared with Helen Wills Moody.
1985
West Germany’s Boris Becker, 17, became the youngest champion and first unseeded player in the history of the men’s singles at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Kevin Curren.
1980
Larry Holmes retained his WBC heavyweight title with a seventh-round TKO of Scott LeDoux in Bloomington, Minn.
1973
In the first all-U.S. women’s Wimbledon final, Billie Jean King beat Chris Evert 6-0, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.